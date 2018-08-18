“That's not the approach I'm taking,” Long said in an interview with Jayhawk Slant. “If you look at my path in the AD jobs that I have had, that’s not what I have done.”

The story goes the same for new athletics director Jeff Long. There might be some who believe he is itching to bring in his own hires but history doesn’t prove that.

When a new athletic director takes over a job there seems to be a vibe within the fan base that individual is going to come in and implement changes right away. If you listen to talk radio or comments on a message board one could get the feel a new athletic director wants to get “his guy” in as a head coach and bring in “people.”

Long is a seasoned veteran. Kansas is his third Power Five job he’s held as an athletic director. He wants to get situated and have a chance to evaluate every program under his watch.

When it comes to football that evaluation will officially start when the Jayhawks open the season with Nicholls State. Until then Long will attend practices. One of his first days on the job he addressed the football team.

“I will be at practices and evaluating but the proof is on the field,” Long said. “So September 1 the real evaluation on the field starts. I am excited to see that. I was impressed with the student-athletes at football that I engaged. There is a lot of energy on that practice field, and a lot of energy on that coaching staff. There was a real positive vibe there when I was there. I’m looking forward to seeing that continue.”

One of Long’s jobs is to oversee a marketing department and help fill seats at Memorial Stadium. While that is part of the job description, he hopes to see it to show support to the football program.

In Long’s introductory press conference he referred to football needing to “break the cycle.” That simply means turning the last eight years of losing football into more wins.

“Coach Beaty is working very hard,” he said. “All of those coaches and players are Jayhawks. We need to support them. That's what I hope I can get across to our fans and they understand that we need their support. We need them to come out and buy season tickets and come to the games. That's what helps us break the cycle as I said.”

Fan support has waned over the years and that is a result of so many losing seasons that can be traced back to the middle of the 2009 season. Winning can be the cure-all for everything. The stands were filled or close to it just 10 years ago when the program was on a positive track under Mark Mangino.

Long hopes Kansas fans can show their support before waiting for victories. He believes they play an important role in supporting the program.

“Fans in the stands and resources that come in are what make you strong,” he said. “I know there are people sitting on the sidelines waiting to get in when we turn the corner but we need them on the front end. We need them now. I hope they come and support the Jayhawks. It is your school and it is your program so come support them.”