During the season when the war of words was going on Long said Harris would be evaluated at the end of the year.

LaMonte made some comments publicly that Pitt fans were unrealistic of what their football program is. He said it isn’t an elite program. In the middle of that Pitt alum Tony Dorsett criticized Harris program for being mediocre.

There was some head-knocking and Harris agent was Bob LaMonte who was, and is still is a pretty big name. He currently represents eight NFL head coaches. Andy Reid is one of them.

I talked to some people who have followed Pitt and it sounds like a strange situation. But fans were getting tired of Harris. He had several seasons where he was 2-3 games over .500 but fans/alums didn’t think he was recruiting very well. That is common as fan bases grow tired because it was the same thing over again.

In 2003 when Long arrived at Pitt he was just learning a new landscape. Walt Harris was the coach. He was doing well. But he wanted a new contract even though his was still good for a few years.

I am going to start back in 2002 when he left Oklahoma as the associate AD to take over as the athletic director at Pitt.

I spent a lot of time to get a better idea and a closer look at Jeff Long’s history to learn what he might be looking for. Over the last 4-5 weeks I have made several calls to people who have followed Long at their beats and studied as much info as I could.

Harris ended up leaving for Stanford and the Pitt fans were happy. That opened the door for Long to hire Dave Wannstedt. He was just coming off coaching the Miami Dolphins where he resigned in the middle of the season. Wannstedt was a popular hire because he was a Pitt alum and several former players were pushing for him.

Wannstedt went on to do much of the same that Harris did. In his last year at Pitt they were the Big East favorite and went 7-5 and he resigned after going to three straight bowl games.

Long didn’t get to see those final years of Wannstedt because he took the Arkansas job in 2008. Right before he landed at Arkansas Houston Nutt left for Ole Miss. Long’s first order of business was to hire a football coach.

Bobby Petrino was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons and saw it as an opportunity at the time to have Mike Vick as the QB. But Vick was arrested and missed a lot of time getting in trouble operating a dog fighting ring. Soon after that Petrino was looking for the first train out of town.

Long was able to get Petrino right after he resigned from the Falcons. It was a good football hire. Petrino had Arkansas playing well. But he got in trouble and was involved in a motorcycle accident with a woman he had hired in the football department. Extramarital affairs and rumors arose about her employment and Long fired Petrino.

Since the firing happened in the spring of 2012 Long didn’t have time to hire a head coach. He promoted special teams coordinator John L Smith who had previous head coaching jobs at Louisville and Michigan State. Long used Smith as a bridge for one season until he could hire a coach.

The following year Long lured Bret Bielema away from Wisconsin. Bielema had Wisconsin in two straight bowls and left before the third. This hire shocked many because even national writers and those who cover college football never saw this coming.

Hiring Bielema was another good hire. Although it didn’t work out Long was able to attract one of the top coaches in the country at the time.

When you get inside the past of Long is it obvious he thinks big. He was able to get Bielema by giving him $500k more than Wisconsin and bigger incentives. He also had a bigger salary pool for assistants.

Look at the Wannstedt and Petrino hires. Although they were struggling in their final years in the NFL they were still NFL head coaches with successful backgrounds.

His hires have been what I consider very safe. They were all coaches who had experience coaching at a high level. They knew how to handle a program, players, coaches, the media and all things that come with being a head coach. They were low risk hires. But to attract those kind of coaches Long had to be able to sell his program.

Based off the past and what I have heard my money says Long will hire someone with head coaching experience. The question going in, will be at what level. He’s never been one to hire from the G5 level or the assistant route.

We all know Kansas is a different place than Pitt and Arkansas. But based off patterns, history and what I know I expect Long to target someone with experience and a proven track record.