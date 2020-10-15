JayhawkSlant - Jeff Long said Les Miles on track to coach

Jeff Long said Les Miles on track to coach
The Kansas football team is preparing for their game against West Virginia without Les Miles in person. Miles has used the virtual technology to visit with his team and coaches during the week to stay involved.
And if everything goes right, Miles should travel with the team to Morgantown on Friday. Kansas athletic director Jeff Long said that’s the plan while he subbed in for Miles on Hawk Talk.
“He is doing well,” Long said. “His symptoms have been minor. He and I were on a Zoom call with the Unity Council, so I got to see him via Zoom, but hey, he's upbeat. He's strong. He's ready to get back, and we believe he'll have a chance to come back and be a part of the game this weekend.”
Miles should recover in time to meet the guidelines set for returning to coach.
“As long as things stay on track, he will be out of that 10-day window that's required by the CDC,” Long said. “We're not cutting any corners or anything, and it's a medical decision, that won't be coaches, it won't be mine, but his personal physician with our team doctors, and we believe everything is on course. He'll be able to join the team, on the team playing, going out Friday.”
Running the department through a pandemic
During the show Long was asked about the challenges that are presented every day trying to run an athletic department in a pandemic.
It has been well-documented that athletic departments all over the country have had to scale back and in some cases, reduce the number of staff.
“We're going to have less revenues to run our program,” Long said. “We've had to get leaner. We've had to look at every phase of our program and find out what's really core to our mission. And I talk about three things. I talk about health safety and wellbeing is number one priority, that's not going to change. Second is helping our student athletes with the academic pursuits, that's not going to change. And then third is competition.
“We're here to compete, we're here to help those young people excel in the sport that they've chosen. And we're going to do everything. We're going to do everything we can resource wise to support those three initiatives.”
Long said you can look at the pandemic several ways in his line of business. He has worked through the changing system and tried to keep a positive attitude.
“We can be all down about what we're going through and what's happening to us, or we can be positive, lift ourselves up, look at how we're making ourselves better,” Long said. “And I think the virus is making us better as a department in a lot of ways. Our staff has had to pivot, redirect, reshape a plan, re-strategize, and move forward.”