JayhawkSlant - Jeff Long said Les Miles on track to coach

The Kansas football team is preparing for their game against West Virginia without Les Miles in person. Miles has used the virtual technology to visit with his team and coaches during the week to stay involved.

And if everything goes right, Miles should travel with the team to Morgantown on Friday. Kansas athletic director Jeff Long said that’s the plan while he subbed in for Miles on Hawk Talk.

“He is doing well,” Long said. “His symptoms have been minor. He and I were on a Zoom call with the Unity Council, so I got to see him via Zoom, but hey, he's upbeat. He's strong. He's ready to get back, and we believe he'll have a chance to come back and be a part of the game this weekend.”

Miles should recover in time to meet the guidelines set for returning to coach.

“As long as things stay on track, he will be out of that 10-day window that's required by the CDC,” Long said. “We're not cutting any corners or anything, and it's a medical decision, that won't be coaches, it won't be mine, but his personal physician with our team doctors, and we believe everything is on course. He'll be able to join the team, on the team playing, going out Friday.”