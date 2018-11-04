Since Jeff Long announced early this afternoon David Beaty will not return in 2019 the interest from coaches around the country started to come in. "Our search is already underway.," Long said. "I'm excited by the wide-ranging interest we've already received and I anticipate receiving in the days and weeks ahead. After tonight I will not comment further on the search and till we introduce a new head football coach for our program." There is a game inside the game when it comes to coaching searches. One of the things Long has to decipher is what coaches showing interest are doing so to help themselves in other situations. "Yeah we have definitely already since the announcement earlier this afternoon," he said the new interest. "I've heard from multiple individuals and multiple agents. But you know the challenge there is wading through who is trying to leverage their current position and those who truly are interested in the KU program so that's a challenge that I have before me."

Long will not hire a search firm

Jeff Long has been through the coaching search process several times. And he's encountered many different situations. With his experience and net of football contacts it came as no surprise he will not use a search firm. "I think the chancellor has trusted me with this decision and I think that's one of the reasons that he hired me," Long said. "He has expressed that belief in me to be able to do the job now. "It doesn't mean I won't use people to advise me as I move forward but it won't be the search firm as as others have used in the past."

It is about energy and commitment

Long was asked during his press conference if age will be a factor. With a smile on his face he said he can't answer that because of laws age can't be a reason for hiring or not hiring. But in the end he said regardless of age he will be looking at what type of energy level the candidates have. "It's not about age and years is about energy about passion it's about commitment," Long said. "It's about eagerness to get out and turn the program. So I know this. I'm eager and excited and passionate and I'll be looking for that same kind of leader of our football program."



Not ruling out a coordinator, but head coaching experience is key

When Long starts talking to candidates and narrowing his pool he wants to focus on individuals with head coaching experience. That doesn't mean the next hire will definitely have head coaching experience but that's the way it is trending. "I would tell you that I believe as I evaluate our program I think we need someone with head coaching experience," Long said. "Now will I eliminate all coordinators that have demonstrated the potential? I don't know." Long didn't rule out a coordinator or someone that lacks head coaching experience. But he was clear those with head coaching will likely start at the top of the list. If you look at Long's past hires every one of them had head coaching experience at the NFL or division one level. "If we can't if we can't attract someone that has that level experience and then I will turn to coordinators that have maybe showing that promise of being a quality head coach. "Again if you asked my desires I'd like to have a someone with head coaching experience. These jobs are too big to learn on the job. And I'd like to be able to attract someone who's been a head coach."

Advantages to making a move before the season's over