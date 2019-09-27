“We simply disagree with the facts as the NCAA believes them to be,” Long said. “We see the facts that they have and we arrive at a very different conclusion than they do. We support Coach Self, we believe in the way he runs our program and the way our coaches conduct our program.”

When the University of Kansas received the notice of allegations on Monday, they had a swift response that said they will defend themselves.

Long said they have 90 days to respond each of the seven allegations and will be prepared to do so.

“We will provide a very simple, substantial response to those allegations,” he said. “And I do think in the end, that we will be successful in defending ourselves, defending our reputation, and defending our actions.”

As the Kansas basketball season gets underway soon there will still be a lot of questions moving forward. They are questions Self will be asked time and time again, but they will likely go without a response.

“He (Self) is going to be asked every press conference he's at,” Long said. “Bill's not going to be able to comment on those things. We've got to let the process play out. We've said what we can say. And the NCAA actually has a rule against that speaking out publicly. If we're not careful, we can have another violation, and we're not going to do that. So be patient.”

In the end Long wants the Kansas fans to know they run their program properly. Over the next several months there will be people who takes shots at Kansas and Long knows that.

“During this time people will be saying a lot of things about Kansas,” Long said. “I hope our Kansas fans know, we run our program with honesty and integrity. Each, and every one of you can be proud of how we conduct our program to student athletes in our program.

“And I assure you that that if we've made mistakes, we will correct them and move on. But I guarantee you we're running our program the right way.”