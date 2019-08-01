I think that is a very fair trade. I have talked to several people who told me they used halftime to grab a quick beer, maybe something to eat, hash out of the first half with friends, and head back into the stadium.

Fans have been calling for alcohol sales in David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for a long time. Jeff Long recently released the news that beer and wine would be sold in the stadium. It also came with the announcement there would be no re-entry into the stadium if you leave.

Over the last couple weeks, the KU Athletic Department has announced new plans that will take place on game day.

Many of them said they will stay in the stadium and enjoy an adult beverage and wait for the third quarter. I must add these are long-time football season ticket holders I have talked to.

This week details for the Tailgate Guys went on the KU website. They will have tents on the hill groups can rent. The word I got is the Tailgate Guys will meet people at a drop-off area and take all of their tailgating items. They will deliver them to the tent and when you arrive your tailgate will be set up. There are different packages where you can add amenities like a TV with Dish, more tables, and even fans. I’ve also heard there will be catering options in the future.

The Crimson and Blue BBQ competition was announced today. It will feature people trying to win a spot at the American Royal. They are packaging entrance to the BBQ with a ticket to the Indiana State game. If you already have a ticket $10 gets you in to eat BBQ the day of the Jayhawks home opener.

You have to give some credit to the KU staff. They are coming up with ideas to enhance the game day experience whether you like the ideas or not.

“We have a group of 10 who have tailgated for years so we probably wouldn’t rent a tent,” said Mike, who has been a season-ticket holder for 32 years. “But we will be there every week. I love what Jeff Long is trying to do and get excitement around the stadium.”

Long has a good staff and they’ve been coming up with ideas and I don’t think we’ve heard the last of their game day plans. Long brought Chris Freet from Arkansas, who is the deputy AD of External Engagement. Freet is one of the sharp, young minds in the business. They have a good marketing team in place.

Some will argue the main attraction to having a better atmosphere is winning football. There is a strong chance that will come under Les Miles. But Long and his team aren’t waiting for results. They are trying to bring fresh ideas right away.