Jelani Brown hard work pays off with top spot on depth chart
When Jelani Brown was coming out of San Mateo College things were looking good when he was trying to land with a four-year school. He had something set up with Oregon State and then things fell through putting him into scramble mode.
The Jayhawks had just signed Miles Kendrick in mid-January from the same school and defensive line coach Jesse Williams went back to look at Brown.
Signing day was already gone but it was never too late.
“In March Coach Williams had reached out to me, and he made it known he wanted me here,” Brown said. “So, I tried doing everything in my power to get here and made it happen.”
Brown was happy to find a home at Kansas after a nervous recruiting process.
“I was really concerned,” he said. “There was Oregon State and after that whole scenario I was like I didn't know what I was going to do. I didn't know where I was going to go. And then Kansas came in the picture and that was a blessing. A big blessing.”
Another key piece in his recruiting was his teammate Kendrick, who arrived on campus two months before Brown was recruited. Kendrick was able to give Brown and idea what Lawrence was like. Kansas would eventually land two more players from San Mateo in Adagio Lopeti and Api Mane.
“Miles played a huge role, because he was here first,” Brown said. “He came first and then he kind of paved the way for us to get in here. So, it was really Miles that got us here.”
It might turn out to be a blessing for the Jayhawks. When the depth chart came out this week Brown was locked in at the number one spot at defensive tackle.
Last year he played in every game in a back-up role. Several starters from last year’s defensive line graduated and Brown has picked up his game to win a starting job.
He learned to compete for playing time at San Mateo because he had to fight on a loaded defensive tackle depth chart. There are four defensive linemen off his junior college team that ended up at the division one level. One of them was Tevita Musika, who signed with Alabama.
“There were good battles every day in and day out,” Brown said. “I had to bring my A-game every day, because they're powerful just like me. They do everything I do so I had to make sure I'm good at everything I do.”
Brown went from a defensive end in high school to playing inside at San Mateo and that continued at Kansas. He has adjusted to the change and believes he has improved his game since last year.
“I feel like from then and now I became a more dominant player and a more physical player,” he said. “I’m a smarter student of the game. I feel like I've just improved a lot overall as a player. I feel like as a football player you've got to have confidence though, that's just something I've always had.
“I've always been confident. I feel like no one can block me.”