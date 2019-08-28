When Jelani Brown was coming out of San Mateo College things were looking good when he was trying to land with a four-year school. He had something set up with Oregon State and then things fell through putting him into scramble mode.

The Jayhawks had just signed Miles Kendrick in mid-January from the same school and defensive line coach Jesse Williams went back to look at Brown.

Signing day was already gone but it was never too late.

“In March Coach Williams had reached out to me, and he made it known he wanted me here,” Brown said. “So, I tried doing everything in my power to get here and made it happen.”

Brown was happy to find a home at Kansas after a nervous recruiting process.

“I was really concerned,” he said. “There was Oregon State and after that whole scenario I was like I didn't know what I was going to do. I didn't know where I was going to go. And then Kansas came in the picture and that was a blessing. A big blessing.”