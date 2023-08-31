“He's just fast and twitchy and that's the definition of never getting tired,” Robinson said. “He deserves that spot because he has the biggest motor out of everyone.”

The other defensive end that will start for the Jayhawks on Friday night is Hayden Hatcher. The redshirt senior is coming into his final season with a lot to prove as he only recorded two tackles last season. He’s earned a lot of respect from a lot of his teammates in the defensive line room due to his work this offseason, including Robinson.

“I tell my guys of this all the time, ‘we have the easy this position on the field,’ so we can just be out there being athletes,” Robinson said. “I feel like we're just going to be out there having fun.”

One of the experienced returners, Jereme Robinson, had the most sacks amongst returning defensive lineman last year, and is looking forward to taking on the role as a starting defensive end.

The Kansas defensive line is coming into the season as one of the most unproven units on the team. With the most impactful player in Lonnie Phelps leaving for the NFL, the defensive line will have plenty of opportunities to make plays this season.

Missouri State’s offense will be looking to run the ball with the spark that running back Jacardia Wright can provide on the ground. Wright will be relying on an offensive line that Robinson is looking forward to matching up against.

“I've seen that they're definitely going to be physical, they're going to be ready to play,” Robinson said. "They're been like the top team in FCS and we're taking on the challenge and treating them like we'll treat anybody else on our schedule.”

The defense struggled to start games fast last season, but Robinson and the rest of the defensive lineman are ready to set the tone early on Friday night.

“My group, we are looking to improve on just playing strong,” Robinson said. “Just from snap one to the last one. We want to remind everybody how physical we can be.”

A fast start to the games is going to be important for the Jayhawks to get a fast start going for the season. The buzz that Kansas football generated after a 5-0 start last year has not been forgotten by Robinson. He’s hopeful that he and his team can create a fast start once again so that they have support later into the season.

“That goes back to last year, because when we sold out like three times, four times in a row, that's what helps us, at least as a defense,” Robinson said. “I feel like that's what boosts our morale. So maintaining that winning streak how we did, I feel like more fans will come out then.”

During the offseason, defensive coordinator Brian Borland stated the defense didn’t want to be the weak link during the 2023 season. As the offense put up an explosive 35.62 points per game, the defense let up 35.46. Robinson believes that the Kansas defense can figure some things out as the players and coaching staff go into their third year together.

“Putting us together and bonding together for these three years, I feel like this third year is going to be great for our defense,” Robinson said.