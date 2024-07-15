“I got surgery in February, after those six months I felt pretty good after I could hang clean a bar,” Robinson said. “I felt pretty good, felt pretty confident in my ability to pass rush. Been getting out there to do my drills and take my teammates through it with me. So yeah, been feeling really good.”

He still managed to play close to 120 more snaps than any defensive lineman in 2023. After the season he had surgery to repair a torn labrum.

Robinson played through an injury last season he remembered suffering during the Oklahoma State game midway through the season. There were times he left the field and rested but returned to the game.

Jereme Robinson is looking forward to getting back on the field this season. And he is ready to show what he can do playing healthy going into his senior season.

Robinson opted to play in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl and did rehab on his shoulder. He started the rehab after the season that helped him over the next three weeks until the bowl game.

“Rehab was so important for me right then and it's still important to me right now,” he said. “I’m just glad to be back to 100%.”

The last two seasons he has been among the leaders in sacks and tackles for a loss for the Jayhawks. This spring he was limited after the surgery, but he participated in practice. That gave him the opportunity to learn and stay involved.

“It's definitely changed my outlook on things because I wasn't able to necessarily get in on the playing wise,” he said. “So now I have to learn football from a schematic standpoint. I got to learn about cover four and cover two, which one is which. Why do they drop in this one and not in the other one.”

It helped him to be around his teammates and go through spring practice. He worked with Dylan Wudke, a transfer defensive end from Youngstown State, who arrived on campus for spring football.

Robinson will benefit from learning on the sidelines in the spring and be ready to start fall camp.

“I've put a lot of pieces together just from being on the sidelines this year,” he said. “So, I think it's definitely going to upgrade my ability to play football.”