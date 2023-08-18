Jereme Robinson taking on new leadership role
Jereme Robinson didn’t start on the defensive line for Kansas last year, but is being called upon ahead of the 2023 season to take on a bigger role.
After last year’s defensive line lost many pieces, Robinson has been thrusted into a leadership role that he is taking in stride. In a room full of newcomers, the veteran is focused on one objective as a leader.
“Just trying to help everybody slow the game down,” Robinson said. “Most of the time, bullets are flying, can’t really get into a calm, peace state to slow down the game. So my whole job is to get people calm, relaxed, and just see the game.”
Defensive line coach Taiwo Onatolu has been impressed with the leaps that Robinson has taken as a player and a leader so far this year.
“He’s a quiet guy, and he’s really taken on that leadership role,” Onatolu said. “He’s not a yeller, not that kind of leader, but he’s more of ‘by example’, but he’s been opening up, being more verbal because he’s been here a long time, longer than any of us, he’s got a lot of knowledge. He’s really sharp, really technical player so he’s bringing some of the young guys and some of the new guys along.”
With all of the new players in the defensive line room, Onatolu and the staff have had to be creative ways to make everybody familiar with each other. Robinson has enjoyed the process.
“We have our culture teams so we get to mix and match everybody and just learn how people like to be talked to, how our team bonds… It’s fun actually,” Robinson said.
Robinson also stated that he would be surprising his defensive line teammates with a cookout soon as well.
Last season, Robinson recorded three sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss in a lesser role than what is expected from him this year. While he didn’t get as many chances as players like Lonnie Phelps, Onatolu still saw value in what Robinson is bringing to the team this year.
“He feels it’s his time,” Onatolu said. “Even last year, not being a starter, he still played starter reps. He has the experience so we’re going to lean on him for that.”
One of the biggest principles that Robinson wants the defense to take on this year is avoiding the lackluster starts.
Last season, the Jayhawks ranked No. 130 out of 131 FBS teams in first quarter points allowed versus other FBS schools with 12 points per game. With a lot of experience returning, they will be looking for faster starts.
“The main things I’m trying to improve on is stepping strong and starting fast,” Robinson said. “I think that’s going to be a habit overall with our defense is just starting fast and not oozing our way out into practices or games.”