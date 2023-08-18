Jereme Robinson didn’t start on the defensive line for Kansas last year, but is being called upon ahead of the 2023 season to take on a bigger role.

After last year’s defensive line lost many pieces, Robinson has been thrusted into a leadership role that he is taking in stride. In a room full of newcomers, the veteran is focused on one objective as a leader.

“Just trying to help everybody slow the game down,” Robinson said. “Most of the time, bullets are flying, can’t really get into a calm, peace state to slow down the game. So my whole job is to get people calm, relaxed, and just see the game.”

Defensive line coach ​​Taiwo Onatolu has been impressed with the leaps that Robinson has taken as a player and a leader so far this year.

“He’s a quiet guy, and he’s really taken on that leadership role,” Onatolu said. “He’s not a yeller, not that kind of leader, but he’s more of ‘by example’, but he’s been opening up, being more verbal because he’s been here a long time, longer than any of us, he’s got a lot of knowledge. He’s really sharp, really technical player so he’s bringing some of the young guys and some of the new guys along.”