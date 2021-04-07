JayhawkSlant - Jerrance Howard on the move to Texas

Jerrance Howard, as they say, is on the move. After eight seasons at Kansas, Howard has decided to join Chris Beard’s staff at the University of Texas, Bill Self announced on Tuesday.

“I want to thank Jerrance for all of his hard work and dedication to Kansas men’s basketball over the past eight years," said Self. “I was fortunate to coach him at Illinois and loved the opportunity we had to coach together here at KU. He has been a member of our great staff and instrumental in the development of many players over his eight seasons.

“I would like to express my appreciation to Jerrance, his wife Jessica, as well as JJ and Jaya,” he added. “We certainly wish them all the best.”

During his time at Kansas, Howard was a part of six Big 12 regular-season championships, two Big 12 Tournament titles, six in-season tourney titles and seven NCAA Tournament appearances, including three Elite Eight runs and one Final Four in 2018.

Howard has seen 13 Jayhawks move on to the NBA and he was listed on ESPN’s 40 under 40 following the 2020 season.

With his decision to leave Kansas final, Howard, not surprisingly, is looking forward to the next chapter of his career.

“Working for Coach Self and being a part of Kansas basketball has been a true privilege that I will always be grateful for,” said Howard. “As I look forward to my next career opportunity, I thank God for the amazing players, staff, and community I have been blessed to know during my eight seasons at KU.”

During his time at Kansas, Howard, who played collegiately at Illinois, made a name for himself on the recruiting trail.

During his tenure in Lawrence, Howard played a key role in Kansas signing Cliff Alexander, Quentin Grimes, David McCormack, Jalen Wilson, Dajuan Harris, Marcus Garrett, and Isaiah Moss, who transferred in from Iowa last season. Howard was also involved in Kansas landing Bobby Pettiford and Sydney Curry.

In terms of a replacement, Self said the current plan is to promote Jeremy Case for the time being. As far as a permanent replacement goes, Self said he doesn't anticipate rushing through the process in terms of rounding out his staff.