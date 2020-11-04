JayhawkSlant - Jerrell Boykins still focused on five schools

Jerrell Boykins still focused on five schools
Jerrell Boykins is having a good year, but he does admit he wants to get some more action. When you are 6-foot-4, 285 pounds and move like Boykins, teams tend to find different directions to run plays.
And that’s exactly what teams are doing.
“It's been difficult, really,” Boykins said. “It's hard to play your game when they game plan to run the opposite way.”
Does that show Boykins the respect other teams have for him?
“A little, but it still takes the fun out of the game,” Boykins said.
The good news is college recruiters have recognized Boykin’s talent. His phone is still ringing from college coaches and two of them are Les Miles and Kwahn Drake from Kansas.
“They text me and contact me a lot,” Boykins said. “They see how everything's going, check in with the season, keep me updated on football and everything and they let it be known that they'd really like to see me again.”
Kansas is off to a slow start in 2020 and Boykins has talked to the coaches about their task in rebuilding the program. Boykins know the challenges of turning a program around.
“Every good team goes through a stage where they may not be at their best, but that's what makes a great team,” he said. “They know how to come back and rebuild and find a key piece that they need to succeed.”
Boykins said there are five schools in the mix for him right now and those teams include Kansas, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Arkansas, and Texas State. He described in a sentence with each school and what comes to mind.
Kansas- “Family. They're very keen on family and knowing that you will be valued at their school.”
Texas A&M- “Community and family. Their community is great. They know that they have a good community and people thrive even after they leave their school.”
Arkansas- “They value seniority. They talked to my family a lot. They really value my family's opinion.”
Ole Miss- “Dominance. They make it known that they want a dominant player and that I am valued on their list. I'm valued in their lineup.”
Texas State- “Same thing, family. And they are fighting really good right now.”
Boykins said he doesn’t have a deadline when he would like to make a decision. A lot of it will come down to whether he is allowed to make official visits. The NCAA has ruled there will be no visits until January and that could change.
“It depends on how the season goes because you know with the Coronavirus the season can stop right now for all we know,” he said. “And by me not being able to take my visits, I have to really look into my schools and learn more online.
“I'm pretty, sure it's going to carry in over to next year. I haven't really thought about it too much, but I'm pretty sure it will be well after the season. Possibly in February but I’m not sure.”