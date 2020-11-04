JayhawkSlant - Jerrell Boykins still focused on five schools

Jerrell Boykins is having a good year, but he does admit he wants to get some more action. When you are 6-foot-4, 285 pounds and move like Boykins, teams tend to find different directions to run plays.

And that’s exactly what teams are doing.

“It's been difficult, really,” Boykins said. “It's hard to play your game when they game plan to run the opposite way.”

Does that show Boykins the respect other teams have for him?

“A little, but it still takes the fun out of the game,” Boykins said.

The good news is college recruiters have recognized Boykin’s talent. His phone is still ringing from college coaches and two of them are Les Miles and Kwahn Drake from Kansas.

“They text me and contact me a lot,” Boykins said. “They see how everything's going, check in with the season, keep me updated on football and everything and they let it be known that they'd really like to see me again.”

Kansas is off to a slow start in 2020 and Boykins has talked to the coaches about their task in rebuilding the program. Boykins know the challenges of turning a program around.

“Every good team goes through a stage where they may not be at their best, but that's what makes a great team,” he said. “They know how to come back and rebuild and find a key piece that they need to succeed.”