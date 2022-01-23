Jet Dineen hearing from his brothers on a college decision

Although Joe played for the Jayhawks, he is now coaching at TCU who is one of the schools that will get a visit from Dineen.

Dineen is also in an interesting position because he has ties to all the schools recruiting him. Two of his brothers Joe and Jay played football at Kansas. His other brother Jax is the starting fullback at Kansas State.

“Right now, I've heard a lot of safety, but K-State I've heard running back and safety,” Dineen said. “I think I showed them I can run and I'm athletic enough that I think I can play a lot of different positions, but right now mostly safety, and then from K State running back too.”

Dineen was one of the best players in the state this year at Free State. His best film is at quarterback, but he could project to another position in college.

Jet Dineen is in a good position because he has several options when it comes to choosing a college. But the decision will not be easy because he has ties to different schools who are in the picture.

He will have some difficult decisions to make but having three brothers play at the college level drives him to do the same.

“Because of them is the reason I play football,” he said. “They've showed me a lot and I've learned a lot from them. And ever since Joe decided to play football in college and then Jay and then Jax, that was my goal all along. They've taught me a lot.

“There's been a lot of ups and downs throughout their career. And honestly, they taught me to keep an even head. Don't get too high and don't get too low.”

Dineen has taken unofficial visits to Kansas and Kansas State. Last weekend he was in Manhattan and today he will visit Kansas. Kansas head coach Lance Leipold recently visited Free State High with offensive line coach Scott Fuchs.

“It's an awesome feeling,” Dineen said of KU. “I've grown up here. My mom went here, my grandpa played here. Joe played here and Jay played here, so it really means the world to get an offer from my hometown. I've always been a KU fan. I've always watched KU. They've always been my favorite team, so it's really an honor.”

After the visit to Kansas, he plans to head south and see TCU. He got an offer from SMU when Joe was coaching there, and it stayed in place when he took a coaching job at TCU.

“That was definitely a different one,” he said. “It's in Texas, so that was definitely a cool opportunity to get that. Having Joe there is awesome. They offered me at SMU, and he was there with Sonny Dykes, and then Sonny went to TCU, and they called me and said that that's going to transfer over to TCU. So that's also a great opportunity.”

Dineen plans to decide some time by the first week of February. He is hearing from all three of his brothers and he laughed when he said they are all giving their best recruiting pitch.

“It's crazy they're all pushing me,” he said. “Joe every day will send me some photo of TCU and say, ‘Go here.’ Jax is always calling me, saying, ‘EMAW.’ And then Jay still is here and he's always telling me to go to KU. So, it's definitely different, but it's fun too. They're in a competition I feel like as well around the house.”