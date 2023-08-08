See what Panagos had to say going into detail about several players and his thoughts.

Jim Panagos talked about the upgrade in athleticism at defensive tackle and what he has seen from his unit in fall camp.

It's really important. I think the ability to bend, and the ability to go lateral and forward is really important. The ability to bend. So, a lot of times in football, you get in a bad football position, because the guy blocking's a good player. And the ability to bend and get off that block is something I see we've really improved this year. So, I'm really pleased with that.

It helps a lot. I know his personality. I know his family. I know how to coach him, how he learns. The biggest thing, and people don't understand, in the transfer portal, is even though they played in the program, it's a whole different scheme, a whole different terminology. So, I'm able to help him through that process. I knew him as a person, to help him through that process to help us play this year.

How much does it help that Gage Keys came from Minnesota and you knew him from there…

Can you compare it to last year, and the difference maybe you see…

I just think we're moving better laterally. I think Coach Matt did a really good job in the weight room. So, I think we're bending better, we're moving better. We have confidence, and that improves in the play.





Anyone separating themselves at this point…

No, I think they're really working hard. I think the guy I'm really pleased with is D.J. Withers. He's having a great camp, a really great camp. And he's one of the person that I challenged him this off-season with his bend. He worked on a program every day. And now he sees the results. And I said to him last night, "The biggest challenge, can you do it during training camp? Can you do it during the season? And just keep doing it."

And now last season, he was always there, but could not make the play. Whether it was strength, whether it was being young, whether it was just not getting off blocks. And then this year, he's making plays, he's getting confident. So, I'm really excited about his growth right now, as a player in this program.





What was it about Devin Phillips when you first watched him…

I think any player that starts every game in their career is really hard to come as a freshman and play defensive line. It's about strength. But besides strength, the players who are freshmen have got to have the right character, and the right toughness. And that's what he is. He has great character and he's really tough. He's heavy-handed, he's strong. And he plays with a really flat back.

So, he's strong, he's able to hold a point. But to play every game in college at Colorado State, that's really impressive. The only games he's missed, he only missed two games in his four-year career, it was because of his injury his freshman year.

And the films speak for himself. And he is so coachable. That's the number one trait that's really impressive about him. When I got him from the recruiting, I really liked him. But until you coach them, you don't know if they're really coachable. Because sometimes, they give you the answer that you want to hear in recruiting.

But with him, he is so coachable. And every day I can challenge him, "Hey Dev, I want this. I want this and this." And he's just coached. The next day he responds the right way.



What have you seen from Marcus Calvin and Blake Herold…

Just his ability to bend and movement. Stuff I saw in high school. The first time I saw him play basketball, I said, "This is really impressive." Someone 315 pounds that can move around and bend. Just the way he changed direction, the way he bends. So, he's got a long way to go. He knows that.

Once again, he's got a great mindset. Everything, he wants to go twice in the drill instead of once, which I really admire and respect. So, I'm pleased with where he's going.

I'm pleased with where Blake's at. He's working really hard. He's changed his body. He just turned 18 years old. He's 283 pounds today. So, his progression is going nicely, too.