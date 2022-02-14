Jim Panagos brings strong coaching pedigree to Kansas

“When looking at the earlier changes we made following the end of the regular season, I continued to analyze our situation,” Leipold said. “It just resonated to me back what I initially wanted to do. And when we made some of our biggest improvements at our last job was when we had two defensive line coaches.”

The addition of Panagos will give the Jayhawks two defensive line coaches as Taiwo Onatolu will work with the defensive ends. When Leipold turned the Buffalo program around, they saw success with two defensive line coaches.

“He came to Buffalo to one of our camps and I was highly impressed,” Leipold said.

Leipold said he has known Panagos for several years dating back when he coached at the University of Minnesota.

When spring football starts in the next few weeks the Jayhawks will have a new coach on the defensive line.

Leipold found more than a good coach in Panagos, he believes he found the right fit.

“Coach Panagos is an excellent addition to our coaching staff, and I’m very excited to work with him,” Leipold said. “He has a strong reputation as an outstanding recruiter, as well as a track record of developing his players. His experience and philosophies align well with our defensive staff and will benefit our defensive tackles and our defense as a whole.”

Panagos spent a year at Minnesota before joining the Rutgers program. Before that he was at Temple where he was nominated for the Broyles Award that goes to the nation’s top assistant coach. Temple recorded 39 sacks and 92 tackles for a loss under his guidance. Earlier in his career he was named the Football Scoop Defensive Line Coach of the Year at Central Florida.

Richard Schnyderite covers the Rutgers football program and watched him develop talent coaching the defensive line.

“Coach Panagos is well known as a pretty good developer of talent and a solid recruiter,” Schnyderite said. “He played a big role in developing former Rutgers DL and current Colts edge rusher Kemoko Turay, former two star recruit to second round pick. Most recently he played a role in developing Michael Dwumfour (current Texan) and former DT Julius Turner who was known as one of the best nose DTs in the conference possibly country.”

Panagos also has a good reputation as a recruiter.

“On top of that he is also well known as a solid recruiter and does a good job of finding talent in the trenches,” Schnyderite said. “In his two years with the program he helped Rutgers add four-star Kenny Fletcher as well as high three stars Demetrious Allen, Ryan Keeler, Jordan Thompson and a few others.”

The Kansas coaches held a recruiting event just days after Panagos arrived on campus. His first interaction with a recruit was Andon Carpenter from Derby, who gave the Jayhawks a verbal commitment.

“He seemed like a great guy, and I can tell he cares about all his players,” Carpenter said. “He knows so much about the game, and I can’t wait to get coached up by him.”