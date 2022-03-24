Jim Panagos excited to be at KU, talks about the players

When Jim Panagos left Rutgers and headed for Kansas, he had a good idea about the direction he was going. It was not like he was entering a new job with a lot of unknowns. Over the years Panagos got to know head coach Lance Leipold and general manager Rob Ianello. He had a good feel for the people inside the program. And he is enjoying going through spring football. “It's really easy,” Panagos said. “I’ve known Rob for a long time. I knew Lance for a long time. So, I felt really, really comfortable. And that's one of the things I was looking for is being really comfortable with the staff. I have come in here and I can't speak volume of the staff here. The guys are tremendous, people really welcomed me with open arms, and I'm really excited to be here.” Panagos followed the Buffalo program when Leipold turned it around and said that is something people should be aware of. “I'm really excited, because I think these guys have done an unbelievable job,” Panagos said. “People don't understand the coaching job they did at Buffalo. And to come back here at Kansas and the direction we're going, it's really exciting for me and my family.”

Panagos said he is having the most fun he has had in a long time

Panagos will oversee the defensive tackles while Taiwo Onatolu will coach the defensive ends. He is still learning more about his group but likes what he has seen halfway through spring practice. “The players are working really hard and I'm really excited by that,” Panagos said. “We have a great group of older guys like Caleb Taylor and Sam and Jelani. And then we have young guys like Tommy, and DJ, and Caleb and Keenan. They're working really hard. “The best thing about these guys is they have a 'coach me’ attitude. They want to be coached. They want to be held to a high standard, so it's really refreshing. It's exciting to be here. Having a lot of fun. This is the most fun I've had in a really long time coaching the players.”

