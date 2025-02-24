JJ Dunnigan Jr. doing his part to attract recruits to Kansas

James Dunnigan Jr. gave his commitment to the Jayhawks in front of a national television audience during the Under Armour Next All-American game.
Dunnigan is one of the leaders of a talented 2026 class who have given early verbal commitments to the Kansas program. After he committed his work as a recruit just began. Right away he went into recruiting mode trying to convince others to join him.
The group effort from Dunnigan and other KU committed players has paid off as the Jayhawks have the most commitments of any program in the 2026 class.
“I actively reach out to multiple big recruits that have Kansas in their top schools,” Dunnigan said. “Many of the recruits I have reached out to have committed since then.”
Dunnigan is one of the headliners of the class and is ranked the second best prospect in the state and rated as a four-star recruit. In the latest ratings he appeared in the Rivals 250.
His most recent visit to Kansas was for a junior day event and the basketball game against Kansas State.
“The basketball game was fun, I got to hang out with some fellow recruits and take everything in,” he said. “It's always good to see the KU coaching staff in person and go over some film in the meeting rooms and talk ball.”
Dunnigan met with several coaches and many of the top recruits from Kansas.
“It definitely feels good to have some of the local guys all at the same visit,” Dunnigan said. “We all want to build closer relationships with each-other so that when we get to KU the wheels are already rolling.”
Since committing he stays in contact with the coaches including head coach Lance Leipold.
“I talk to Coach McDonald, Coach Leipold, and Coach Shelby the most,” he said. “We talk about the game plan for me as an athlete to continue to develop and make in impact for them soon.”
And the hard work has not stopped in the offseason. Dunnigan plays for the Building Champions 7-on-7 team with Kansas commit Nate Sims. KU recruiting target Tyren Parker is also on the team.
“A typical week for me consists of weight and speed training, some 7v7 turf practices, and staying in the right mental space by watching film,” he said.
Dunnigan set his official visit with Kansas for June 6. That is shaping up to be a big weekend with the visitor list expecting to be in double digits.