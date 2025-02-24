JJ Dunnigan Jr. doing his part to attract recruits to Kansas

James Dunnigan Jr. gave his commitment to the Jayhawks in front of a national television audience during the Under Armour Next All-American game.

Dunnigan is one of the leaders of a talented 2026 class who have given early verbal commitments to the Kansas program. After he committed his work as a recruit just began. Right away he went into recruiting mode trying to convince others to join him.

The group effort from Dunnigan and other KU committed players has paid off as the Jayhawks have the most commitments of any program in the 2026 class.

“I actively reach out to multiple big recruits that have Kansas in their top schools,” Dunnigan said. “Many of the recruits I have reached out to have committed since then.”

Dunnigan is one of the headliners of the class and is ranked the second best prospect in the state and rated as a four-star recruit. In the latest ratings he appeared in the Rivals 250.