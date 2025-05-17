JJ Dunnigan shuts down his recruiting, locked in with Kansas

“There was a lot of talk about what I was going to do since other schools have been offering and showing interest,” Dunnigan told Jayhawk Slant. “So, I think it was important to show the world I’m 100% committed to this Jayhawk nation.”

But on Friday Dunnigan put an end to the rumors. He announced he was shutting down his recruiting.

After he committed to the Jayhawks offers came in from schools like Miami, Tennessee, Florida, and many others.

From the minute he announced his commitment on national television there was speculation how long it would last. There were articles written hinting he could look elsewhere soon. There was talk on message boards.

When James Dunnigan Jr. committed to Kansas it surprised many who follow recruiting. Dunnigan grew up in Manhattan where his father James played for Kansas State.

Dunnigan has been talking with the Kansas coaches. He communicates with the staff on a consistent basis. His discussions have been with coaches on both sides of the ball.

“Things have been going great with the coaches,” he said. “I talk ball all the time with Coach Shelby and McDonald. Me and Coach Samuel have some good talks on the offensive side as well.”

He has done his part to spread the word about the Kansas football program. The Jayhawks currently have a Top 10 recruiting class, and he believes it is an easy sell to convince others to join him.

“It’s easy to recruit kids from Kansas because when they get to campus and talk with the coaches they know KU is the place to be,” he said. “I do my part by showing love and building relationships with whoever it may be that we need on the team.”

One reason for the early success has been local recruiting. They have commitments from eight recruits who are among top rated players in Kansas and Missouri.

Dunnigan has been competing in local and national 7-on-7 events. He has been wearing KU gear at the events trying to highlight his commitment.

“I think it’s important because a lot of people overlook Kansas, but I’m from here and I love it,” Dunnigan said. “Repping KU at my 7-on-7 games shows pride in where I’m from and helps shine a light on a program that’s on the rise.”

On Saturdays he has been working out with his father and a group of players. Tyren Parker, a Kansas commit, showed up last week for the workout session.

“We have the best training here in Manhattan with my dad (@drills101) every Saturday,” he said. “Some of the top kids from around the state come out to train. Last week, Tyren Parker pulled up, and we had a great session together. We’ll be teammates soon, and I’m excited for what’s ahead.”

College coaches all over the country were reaching out to Dunnigan. Now that he has officially put an end to his recruiting, he wants to focus on football and improving his game.

“Shutting down my recruitment makes it a lot easier to just focus on the main goal of having fun and playing the sport I love,” he said. “Coach Leipold had a lot to do with my decision, and I can’t wait to play both ways and represent the state of Kansas next year.”