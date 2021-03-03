JayhawkSlant - Jocelyn Malaska learned to play football after moving to the U.S.

Jocelyn Malaska caught onto football quick once he moved to the United States. Malaska, who plays at Bethany High in Oklahoma, is catching the attention of college recruiters.

Malaska moved from Haiti six years ago where his best sport was soccer. He still plays soccer, but his future is likely on the football field. One of his scholarship offers is from Kansas where he recently did a virtual visit.

He started with communication from Hannah Tourtillot and cornerbacks coach Chevis Jackson soon joined in.

“Hannah texted me and then on Twitter,” Malaska said. “And then I started talking to Coach Jackson a little bit after and they offered me.

“I had a Zoom meeting with him, and I think he's a really good coach. I like him. He tells me everything that he wants to get done and stuff like that. He checks in with me and talks about what he wants do with me.”

Malaska came away impressed with the facilities after the Zoom call.

“It was amazing, honestly,” he said. “The place was really nice. And I’ve had a bunch of visits with Hannah and Megan. They were the two people I was talking to. And I talked to another player, but I can't remember his name. He showed me the locker room and everything like that.

“The facilities and the coaching staff stood out. And the food was nice too.”

Malaska is very familiar with Lawrence. He has made the trip north with his family and has a connection to the University.