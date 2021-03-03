JayhawkSlant - Jocelyn Malaska learned to play football after moving to the U.S.

Jocelyn Malaska learned to play football after moving to the U.S.
Jocelyn Malaska caught onto football quick once he moved to the United States. Malaska, who plays at Bethany High in Oklahoma, is catching the attention of college recruiters.
Malaska moved from Haiti six years ago where his best sport was soccer. He still plays soccer, but his future is likely on the football field. One of his scholarship offers is from Kansas where he recently did a virtual visit.
He started with communication from Hannah Tourtillot and cornerbacks coach Chevis Jackson soon joined in.
“Hannah texted me and then on Twitter,” Malaska said. “And then I started talking to Coach Jackson a little bit after and they offered me.
“I had a Zoom meeting with him, and I think he's a really good coach. I like him. He tells me everything that he wants to get done and stuff like that. He checks in with me and talks about what he wants do with me.”
Malaska came away impressed with the facilities after the Zoom call.
“It was amazing, honestly,” he said. “The place was really nice. And I’ve had a bunch of visits with Hannah and Megan. They were the two people I was talking to. And I talked to another player, but I can't remember his name. He showed me the locker room and everything like that.
“The facilities and the coaching staff stood out. And the food was nice too.”
Malaska is very familiar with Lawrence. He has made the trip north with his family and has a connection to the University.
His mother, Alisha, was college roommates with Cathy Theisen, who are longtime friends. Cathy is married to Chris Theisen, who is the assistant A.D. at KU overseeing communications in the basketball program.
There have been many gatherings over the years with the Malaska family and the Theisen’s.
Malaska has an older biological brother, Eventz, who plays soccer at Northern Oklahoma College. He has another biological brother Evenson, a seventh grader. He also has an adoptive sister Peyton who attends Oklahoma as well as Jared, his brother who is a senior in high school.
He admitted when he moved from Haiti playing football was difficult because he didn’t have an understanding of it. But he is a quick learner. After starting in the seventh grade, he is on his way to having his college paid for playing football.
“I want a good education and obviously a good football program,” he said.
He is still feeling out the recruiting process and getting to know college coaches from different schools.
“I'm not really sure yet and I'm just going with the flow,” he said. “As far as timing, all of this is new to me.”
Malaska said he is hearing from Kansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Iowa State, Tulsa, Navy, and Rice.