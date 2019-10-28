“I don't think they'll talk trash to each other. I think they'll hit each other hard and then tap each other on the helmets and keep it clean. But I don't know, we'll see.”

“Jay's more of a run-stuffing linebacker and Jax is just a strong body,” Joe said. “So, I think it'll be a good collision. I don't know who would win that. It'll be interesting to see. I really am curious to see how that plays out.

Former Kansas linebacker Joe Dineen has seen his brothers play since they were young and thinks it would be an interesting battle.

Jay is a linebacker for the Jayhawks and Jax is a fullback for Kansas State.

This week will have a different feel for the Dineen family. There is a good chance at some point the Dineen boys, Jay and Jax may meet head-on.

Joe has been through the Sunflower Showdown five times. He knows the importance of the game and what a win can mean for in-state bragging rights and recruiting.

“When I was there, we didn't win many games and we never won this game,” he said. “But if we did, I feel like it would've made our season. It has that kind of impact on the state. It helps recruiting. It has a lot of implications behind it.”

Joe is still living in Denver after playing for the Broncos. He broke his hand in a preseason game and is looking to find a new home with an NFL team.

He has had a couple tryouts with teams, but it hasn’t led to a new contract. Dineen is the Jayhawks all-time leader in tackles for a loss and fourth in career tackles.

“I'm a free agent and I have been trying so I can end up on a practice squad,” he said. “I've had a couple tryouts. I just haven't gotten signed yet. My agent's been talking to people. I'm working out and staying ready.”

This week his mother Jodi is going to visit him in Colorado. If she had her way, she might stay in Colorado instead of going back to Lawrence to watch the game.

“My mom's a nervous wreck,” he said. “She's coming out to Colorado this week. She's like, 'I'm so nervous. I might just stay out there. I don't even want to go.'"

Joe is making the trip back to Lawrence for the game. He expects a good atmosphere in David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium especially with both teams coming off big victories last weekend.

There is a scenario he would be happy with allowing both of his brothers to have a good game.

“I just like to stir the pot,” he said. “I don't really have a dog in the fight anymore, so I just like to mix it up and see them bash heads a little bit. I think it's fun. I am cheering for KU, and hope KU wins.

“I do hope Jax scores one or two touchdowns. I think that would be great. But I want KU to win because I still have a lot of buddies on the team along with my brother.”