Kansas offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes zeroed in on Skipworth in April after watching him practice and evaluating his film. The staff set Skipworth for an official visit for their first weekend.

“There's one thing in particular for me, they have a mental health program and player development,” Skipworth said. “That really stood out to me because a lot of other schools don't have that, and so just to see that and get developed on the mental side of things while getting your skills up, that was one of the biggest things for me, honestly.”

He came away from the KU visit impressed with what they offer their players on and off the field.

Joeseph Skipworth took two official visits last week and had two more scheduled. But after his visit to Kansas last weekend, he decided he saw everything he needed and committed to the Jayhawks.

The visit helped Skipworth learn more about the Kansas program and spend time around Grimes learning about the offense.

“Coach Grimes is an awesome dude,” he said. “You know, he's very thorough when he speaks to you. He's a great guy. We can talk about football and talk about other things. It's just great conversations.”

Trevor Kardell was his host on the visit. Skipworth learned more from the players perspective being around Kardell, who is a tight end from Kansas City.

“I learned a few things from him,” he said. “Just like what it's like to be a student athlete at KU. He had a lot of good things to say. It was really nice to see what he had to say about Coach Grimes and his coaching style.”

He said his family liked the visit a lot and the plan was to take two more trips to Tulane and Pitt. But after talking with his family, he decided his future home was at KU.

“Just everything they really had there and the coaches they have is why I committed,” he said. “I love Coach Grimes. What they have going on at Kansas is something I really look forward to when I get there. The offense they run is great for my style of play.”

This will allow Skipworth to focus on his high school team this summer and his senior season. He does not have to deal with the recruiting process, taking more visits, and knows where he is headed to college.

“It's a blessing, honestly,” he said. “I was really glad I got the opportunity to be recruited by all these schools, but I found my home. Now I can wear my Kansas gear loud and proud, and just get ready for an amazing senior year with all my friends.”