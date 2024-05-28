“He came down to see me in practice, and then after that, we talked to each other every single day,” he said. “Our relationship is building more and more as we speak. Honestly just great to be learning from a guy that's been so decorative in his coaching career.”

“It's been a long process,” Skipworth said. “He contacted me in January, and then we started to build a relationship. We talked every now and then. Near the month of May, he started to contact me even more. And then he came down to see me in practice.”

The tight end prospect from Pace, Fla., has been talking with the Jayhawks tight end coach on a consistent basis, and that picked up steam last month.

Jeff Grimes started recruiting Joeseph Skipworth at the beginning of the year and everything has progressed over the last five months.

Skipworth will take an official visit to Kansas on June 7th, which will be the first on his schedule. He has heard a lot about the program from Grimes and looks forward to seeing everything in person for his first visit to campus.

“I’m looking forward to the visit because they've been building up their program,” he said. “I'm excited to see all the new stuff that they have coming and the season that they're going to have. And I want to talk to the players to see how they like it and everything up there. And then education part of it, too, because I want to get a good education when I go to college.”

He is a three-sport athlete playing football, basketball and baseball. In baseball he is a pitcher and said playing other sports has helped him in football.

“It helps me a lot with everything,” he said. “The footwork, especially with basketball. That footwork goes into football as well, with down blocks and all of that stuff. And then the baseball with mechanics, pitching, getting low, driving off my legs that helps with blocking. I can get off the ball quicker. All of it really helps me grow in my aspect as I play football.”

Skipworth will visit Tulane and Boston College after his trip to Kansas. Tulane is scheduled for the weekend of June 14th and Boston College the following weekend. Pitt, Illinois and SMU have also shown strong interest. He is looking forward to his official visits to see what each school offers.

“I'm looking for a great education and a family aspect of everything,” Skipworth said. “When I go to see these schools, that's something I will be looking forward to mostly. And then high quality football. At the end of the day, I want to win bowl games or if I have the chance to go a national championship. Those are the main big three things that I'm looking for as I go on these visits.”