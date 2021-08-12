Joey Baker leaves Kansas with offer, recaps visit

“Coach Fuchs was with me for most of my visit, because there were some parts of campus he hadn't really seen since it's a new coaching staff,” Baker said. “And then towards the end of my visit, I got to sit down with Coach Leipold, that was really cool. We had a nice conversation.”

“I had a great time,” he said. “I really enjoyed meeting all the coaches and they are a great staff. I really think that they're some amazing coaches. I enjoyed the academics buildings too because I'm interested in Engineering and seeing the Engineering building as two massive buildings. I was like, wow. I mean, I'd never seen that before, so that was something I really enjoyed.”

He had the chance to meet with the coaches and get a tour of the campus. He wants to major in Engineering, and he came impressed after seeing the department.

Joey Baker took his unofficial visit to Kansas right before the dead period ended. And it turned out to be a good trip for the Texas lineman, who left with an offer from the Jayhawks.

When Baker was with Fuchs he learned more about the offensive line and his philosophy.

“We had a really deep conversation about his philosophy and how he coaches,” Baker said. “He talks about the techniques he teaches and what kind of system I'll be playing in if I did come to Kansas. It was really nice to have that conversation and get to know a little bit about his background coming from Buffalo with Coach Leipold. Their staff has really done a great job.”

He wrapped up the visit meeting with Leipold.

“It was really just talking about how they are looking to take the program at Kansas to a better place. And how I would be a part of that future if I do decide to go there. And he really just emphasized how excited he was to be given this opportunity.”

Baker has been around good football for his high school career playing at Southlake Carroll. They are one of the most decorated programs in Texas and are nationally known.

“It's part of our program is that we have this great tradition that every year it's one of our main goals to protect the traditional we call it,” he said. “That means leading by example in our community. Just being with each other in our work and some people may have certain opinions about us. But that doesn't matter because we'll show up and we'll work and show you what our tradition is about.”

He described himself as someone who does not show a lot of excitement, but he admitted that changed when he got the KU offer.

“I tend to keep my emotions a little built up inside, but I let out a little bit smile,” he said. “I was pretty excited. It's my first Power Five offer and it was really a big moment for me.”