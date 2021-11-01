Joey Baker says players buying in to Leipold's program

During the visit Baker spent time around the players, something he did not get to do the first time.

Baker has been to campus before during an unofficial visit in the summer. Shortly after the visit he gave the Jayhawks his verbal commitment.

“It was great,” Baker said. “I got to spend a little more time around the campus, got to see Allen Fieldhouse, and saw more of inside of the Engineering building. So, that was pretty fun. I got to spend some time with some of the players and I really had a great time.”

Southlake Carroll had a bye week recently and Baker wanted to use that free time to take his official visit to Kansas.

Joey Baker now has his focus on winning a state championship with his high school. Baker is the starting left tackle for Southlake Carroll High who is currently undefeated and ranked in the top 15 in the national polls.

His host was true freshman offensive lineman De’Kedrick Sterns.

“I felt like they all had high spirits maybe more than some people would expect with what their record is,” Baker said. “But I think they're buying into Coach Leipold's process and they're starting to believe.”

Offensive line coach Scott Fuchs has been recruiting Baker since the spring.

“It was great being around him,” Baker said. “It was funny because he was moving into his house, and he had a countdown until how many days were left. He’s finally getting settled in. I feel like they are consistently making steps forward every week and getting better.”

Baker met with head coach Lance Leipold and talked about the program how things are currently, and where Leipold wants to take the program.

“He feels like they're making steps forward and getting better,” Baker said. “He really likes the direction which they're going and he's excited for me to get there.”

Baker got a snapshot of the strength and conditioning program on his first visit and this time around he got much closer look.

He met with Matt Gildersleeve who showed him their system and how it can help Baker when he joins the program.

“We got to have a tour of the weight room and I saw that a little bit when I was there in the summer,” he said. “They showed me some of the technology they're using to really help the guys improve and reach their weight goals and strength goals.

“He also laid out what would be the plan for me. Once I sign, they can start getting workouts to me and talking about what weight I might want to play at and how we're going to reach that.”

Southlake Carroll has not lost this season and is ranked 11th in one national poll. Now that the official visit to Kansas is complete, his attention will be helping his team move toward their main goal.

“My goal every year is to win the state championship and still being undefeated right now means that we can still go for the undefeated state championship,” he said.