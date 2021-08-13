Joey Baker talks about picking the Jayhawks

When Lance Leipold and Scott Fuchs walked off the practice field on Friday they were greeted with some good news.

Offensive lineman Joey Baker was on the phone and delivered the news he was giving his commitment to the Jayhawks.

“They were excited,” Baker said. “They had just come off of practice this morning, because they're in camp right now. Coach Fuchs was fired up and Coach Leipold was excited.”

The Jayhawks made Baker a priority bringing him in for a visit before the dead period started at the end of July. He left with an offer from Kansas.

He took a visit to Lawrence with his family to see campus, tour the facilities and get a closer look at the Engineering school.

“I had a great time,” he said. “I really enjoyed meeting all the coaches and they are a great staff. I really think that they're some amazing coaches. I enjoyed the academics buildings too because I'm interested in Engineering and seeing the Engineering building as two massive buildings. I was like, wow. I mean, I'd never seen that before, so that was something I really enjoyed.”