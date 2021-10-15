Joey Baker will take his official visit to Kansas

“That's our bye week and because we're planning a deep run of the playoffs in late December, the only time it would work would be on my bye week,” Baker said.

Baker starts on the offensive line for Southlake Carroll, one of the top high school football programs in the country.

It does not appear there will be a lot of official visits during the season at KU, but Baker has a different situation, and it comes down to timing.

He will return to Lawrence this weekend for his official visit.

Joey Baker committed to the Jayhawks over the summer. His decision came shortly after he made an unofficial visit with his family.

Southlake Carroll is ranked in the national top 15 in most high school polls. With the early signing period in mid-December, this might be the only chance he can get away to take a visit.

“Going into the season the expectations for us were pretty high,” Baker said. “I feel like we've maybe surpassed those expectations a little bit. Our goal every year is to be in that game at the end of the year, in December, at Jerry's World playing for the state title.”

Since he committed Baker has been in communication with offensive line coach Scott Fuchs and head coach Lance Leipold.

“I talk to Coach Leipold and Coach Fuchs quite often,” he said. “They contact me a lot and usually a couple calls every week. Just checking in, see how I'm doing. I’m asking how they're doing. So, it's been nice.

“I've gained a little bit more insight into Coach Leipold's program. His view on the current situation there, and I think that his main message that he's just been giving me is just believe and stay confident that the future will be even greater when I get there.”

Fuchs is in the early stages of teaching the wide zone scheme to the offensive line. He believes Baker has the skills to fit in his system.

“Coach Fuchs told me he likes my athleticism and my ability to run the wide zone on plays,” Baker said. “He likes how I play with my length, and play at the extension, and my style of play.”

It has been a few months since Baker was in Lawrence and he is looking forward to seeing the coaches and how the program has developed.

“I'm looking forward to see the game day atmosphere and the campus,” he said. “I've already been fortunate enough to get up there during the summer and see the entire campus. Now I'm really interested in the whole game day atmosphere.

“I'm looking forward to see how they've settled in as a coaching staff and how they're still looking to improve every weekend.”