“I thought it was really cool,” Howse said. “I definitely saw some stuff that I didn't know they had. It's a beautiful campus and they have a lot of great facilities and a great academic standard. It seems like a really, cool place. I wish I could have come up and visited because I had a date set.”

Howse planned to take a visit to Lawrence but with NCAA recruiting restrictions in place because of the Covid-19 situation he settled for the online tour.

When the Kansas coaching staff held their virtual junior day, one of the online visitors was John Howse . The highly-recruited safety from Tennessee took in the information on the Kansas program and has been talking with Jordan Peterson and Les Miles.

Peterson, the safeties coach at Kansas, has been building a relationship with Howse along with Miles.

“I’ve been talking a lot with the coaching staff,” he said. “Mostly with Coach Peterson, the safeties coach, and Coach Les Miles. They're all great people. They're a great coaching staff and they truly care about you and what you do on and off the field.”

There has been a lot of communication from Peterson and Howse likes what he has seen from the staff.

“Coach Miles just seems like a great mentor and someone that you can definitely trust,” he said. “Coach Peterson is a great guy. We FaceTime back and forth. He's always checking on me and checking on my family. He writes me letters all the time. I just get a great family feel from the KU coaching staff.”

Howse has early offers from Kansas, Michigan, Ole Miss, Penn State, West Virginia and several others. He said his only visit has been to Michigan and several were canceled.

With the current situation of the Coronavirus he has been working on trimming his list so he can be ready when recruiting resumes.

“I'm making a top 10 list and it should come out sometime next week,” Howse said. “I'm going to narrow things down because I don't know what's going to happen with the whole virus and how it's going to affect college visits. So, I've got a lot of time on my hands and I'm just trying to figure things out.”