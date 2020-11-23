JayhawkSlant - John Morookian moving fast with offensive line

John Morookian moving fast with offensive line
Last Friday Les Miles announced he was making a change with his offensive line coach. He was replacing Luke Meadows with John Morookian.
Meadows was hired on Miles original staff, but with three games left he felt it was time to move in another direction. Miles admitted his mind was made up before Friday.
“We made it before that, I'm sure,” Miles said. “It certainly was a tough decision to make, but we wanted our team to have the opportunity to improve and get better and just felt like going in another direction was the thing to do.”
Morookian came to Kansas earlier in the year after serving on Matt Campbell’s staff at Iowa State. He was also on staffs at Indiana and Tiffin University.
He was an offensive lineman at Toledo, playing on the offense coached by Campbell.
“We just felt like there was an opportunity to promote John Morookian and find out exactly what his view of line play is,” Miles said. “I like his background. I like who he is. And as I said, we decided to go in another direction and then turned our attention to Morookian and see if we could help him get started.”
Miles said Morookian would be the interim for the time being. He didn’t get into specifics whether Morookian would be the coach moving forward.
“It's an interim tag,” Miles said. “We're looking forward to seeing him kind of take the remainder of this week and the next two and see what kind of coach he is.”
Wide receiver Takulve Williams has already observed Morookian in practice.
“Coach John's getting after them,” Williams said. “Obviously, their coach got fired, but I'm sure it probably hurt them, like anybody. You grow a relationship with certain people. But at practice it looked like they're still getting after it to me.”
Friday was the first day Morookian took over the responsibilities and Miles liked the way he moved in.
“He jumped right in there,” Miles said. “The line coaches have the propensity to be right in their huddle and right around, and that was Morookian. He did a good job, did a really good job.”
It might just be a three-game tryout, or it might lead to something more. Miles was asked if there is enough with three games remaining to show progress for a line that has been struggling.
“It's an understanding that he'll have some time to get this done,” Miles said. “But this will be, in my opinion, a nice format for he and I to describe and discuss about football. That's all. But again, he's going to give us some different experiences that he's had, and I look forward to working alongside him for a little bit.”