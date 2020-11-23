JayhawkSlant - John Morookian moving fast with offensive line

Last Friday Les Miles announced he was making a change with his offensive line coach. He was replacing Luke Meadows with John Morookian.

Meadows was hired on Miles original staff, but with three games left he felt it was time to move in another direction. Miles admitted his mind was made up before Friday.

“We made it before that, I'm sure,” Miles said. “It certainly was a tough decision to make, but we wanted our team to have the opportunity to improve and get better and just felt like going in another direction was the thing to do.”

Morookian came to Kansas earlier in the year after serving on Matt Campbell’s staff at Iowa State. He was also on staffs at Indiana and Tiffin University.

He was an offensive lineman at Toledo, playing on the offense coached by Campbell.

“We just felt like there was an opportunity to promote John Morookian and find out exactly what his view of line play is,” Miles said. “I like his background. I like who he is. And as I said, we decided to go in another direction and then turned our attention to Morookian and see if we could help him get started.”