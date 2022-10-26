“I didn't know too much about the Kansas program until I did some research about them watching YouTube videos of recent games,” he said. “Prior to the offer and come to find out at the time they were number one in the Big 12.”

Johnny Thompson is one of the top running backs on the west coast and that is when he started paying more attention.

Recruits across the country took notice what Lance Leipold was doing with the Kansas program after several appearances on national shows.

The Kansas football program gained national attention the first six weeks of the season after a 5-0 start and hosting ESPN GameDay on campus for their game against TCU.

Kansas extended an offer for Thompson, who is a two-way standout on offense and defense. He has good film as a defensive back but most of the recruiting attention is for his skill at running back.

Thompson said the contacts with the Kansas staff have been with Johnathan Wallace and Bill Queisert.

“Our relationship has been beyond Jayhawk football,” Thompson said. “Coach Wallace and I have conversations beyond football weekly that created a bond between coach and I.”

Wallace extended an offer after watching his senior film.

“One of the things Coach Wallace mentioned to me was that my vision is one of the things that makes me stand out from other running backs,” he said. “Along with my ability to always make the first guy miss.”

When Kansas played TCU on a nationally televised game, Thompson was paying close attention. He said the early success is something that will help the program in recruiting.

“I watched the game against TCU,” Thompson said. “Most definitely something that can help in recruitment considering I can vision myself as a Jayhawk.”

Thompson said he has talked with Wallace about an official visit that could take place in December. He has over 10 offers from Power Five schools and is in contact with college recruiters daily.

His connection to a coaching staff will play a big role in his decision along with what he plans to study in college.

“When it comes to choosing a school, the four things that I look at are the location of the school, the staffs ability to help me grow as an student-athlete, the connection that I have with that staff, and the opportunity to major in the School of Kinesiology,” Thompson said.