Johnny Thompson Jr: KU just feels unreal
The Jayhawks were expected to take just one running back in the 2023 class. And that spot was filled by Johnny Thompson Jr.
One of the most talented running backs in California, Thompson gave his verbal commitment to the Kansas coaches before he departed on his official visit.
When he gave everybody his word that he was ready to be a Jayhawk he was congratulated by several people around him.
“After meeting with Coach Leipold and proclaiming KU as home to him, I was congratulated not only by the majority of the staff but also from many players such as Devin Neal, Cobee Bryant, and Jalon Daniels," Thompson said.
Thompson said it did not take long for the visit to make an impact on him. He arrived on Friday and noticed the bond inside the program.
“The first thing I noticed on day one of the official visit was the strong brotherhood bond constructed throughout activities that weren't about football,” he said. “In addition to that was the amount of opportunities KU provides you with to be successful.”
He spent a lot of time around Devin Neal, who was his host. He got a good feel from Neal and the players he met.
“Devin was an amazing host but an even better leader,” Thompson said. “He told me that the KU staff looks out for you in all aspects whether it's academics or football. And that the coaches are trustworthy and take pride in coaching the team. The vibe around the players felt as if I was already at KU. It was definitely rough coming back home but I'm excited to go back.”
Running backs coach Jonathan Wallace was the lead recruiter for Thompson. He also had good knowledge of what it would be like to play for Lance Leipold. His cousin, Tyree, played for Leipold at Buffalo.
“One thing that I took from both Coach Leipold and Coach Wallace would be the true definition of loyalty,” Thompson said.
On Saturday the Jayhawks had practice in the morning as they get ready to play Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl.
“The visit was full of events around Lawrence occupying me from morning to night,” Thompson said. “The event that stood out the most was going to watch the team practice and being able to point out some tips from the KU running backs that would help me develop into a better running back.”
Thompson picked up early offers from USC, Oregon, Utah, Washington and several others. Last year he committed to USC before opening his recruiting.
“Playing college football has always been a dream growing up,” he said. “Considering I’m a California boy, most games that I watched were schools from the Pac 12. So being blessed with the opportunity to play at a prestigious Big 12 school like KU just feels unreal.”