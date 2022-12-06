The Jayhawks were expected to take just one running back in the 2023 class. And that spot was filled by Johnny Thompson Jr.

One of the most talented running backs in California, Thompson gave his verbal commitment to the Kansas coaches before he departed on his official visit.

When he gave everybody his word that he was ready to be a Jayhawk he was congratulated by several people around him.

“After meeting with Coach Leipold and proclaiming KU as home to him, I was congratulated not only by the majority of the staff but also from many players such as Devin Neal, Cobee Bryant, and Jalon Daniels," Thompson said.

Thompson said it did not take long for the visit to make an impact on him. He arrived on Friday and noticed the bond inside the program.

“The first thing I noticed on day one of the official visit was the strong brotherhood bond constructed throughout activities that weren't about football,” he said. “In addition to that was the amount of opportunities KU provides you with to be successful.”