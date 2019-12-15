“It was a great,” he said. “I've never seen it. So, for me to wake up in the morning to see snow in Kansas, it's wonderful. I thought, ‘I'm fixing to go out there take some pictures and play in it.’ I never saw it before, so it was a great experience.”

On Sunday morning he looked out his window to see snow, something he doesn’t get to see much of living in Miami.

One of the Jayhawks final targets in the early signing period is Johnquai Lewis from Champagnat Catholic in Florida. Lewis was on his visit this weekend to Kansas.

From the bottom off the map Ian never seen snow ❗️ pic.twitter.com/TyCzViPbdj

Lewis built a relationship with Kansas assistant Chevis Jackson, who made an in-home visit with the three-star cornerback. This was his first chance to spend more time around Jackson and Kansas coaching staff.

“They showed me a lot of love, and it showed that they really want me,” he said. “I could have the opportunity to go in and play early as a true freshman.

“Being around Coach Jackson, he is a great dude. I could learn a lot from him. He's the type of coach who can teach me a lot, because he has a lot of experience in college and the NFL.”

Lewis was familiar with Les Miles history as a head coach before the visit and had a chance to visit with him one-on-one.

“He is a great coach,” Lewis said. “I would love to have the opportunity to play for Coach Miles. He is one of the best coaches in college football and he is trying to turn Kansas into a great program.”

Lewis also spent a lot of time around the players and his host was Kenny Logan. That is a good match since the two are from the Miami area.

“Kenny’s my boy and he was showing me a lot of love,” Lewis said. “He was telling me how it is at Kansas, and I could have a chance to play like he did his freshman year. The players just welcomed me and showed me around like a brother. They really want me there.”

Lewis had a big list of early offers that included schools like Auburn, Michigan, Utah and several others. He said in the end Kansas, Louisville, Wake Forest, Indiana, and UConn are the schools recruiting him the hardest.

His plan is to announce on signing day in the early period.

“On Wednesday I will make my final decision,” he said.