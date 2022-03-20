Jonah Lewis ready for trip to Kansas

The recruiting started with the previous staff when Chidera Uzo-Diribe recruited Lewis and Peterson picked up from there. Peterson has ties to the west coast from his days at Fresno State and he recruited California when he was at New Mexico.

“It's not just about football. We've been on the phone a couple times since we rebuilt the connection and he's a good dude all around.”

“The whole coaching staff is recruiting me, but who's recruiting me the heaviest right now is Coach Peterson, the cornerbacks coach,” Lewis said. “He's a good dude. I can sense that he really cares about my wellbeing, not just see me like as a player because the questions that he asks, like he asks about family, he asks about school lives and all that.

The cornerback from Inglewood, Calif. will take a trip to Kansas this weekend. The Jayhawks have been recruiting him for a while and he has built a good relationship with Jordan Peterson.

Jonah Lewis is set to take an unofficial visit that will be his longest trip yet.

Lewis wanted to take a visit earlier in the spring to Kansas, but things did not work out. He adjusted his schedule after talking with Peterson.

“I've been wanting to get up to Kansas,” he said. “I was thinking about coming for junior day, but it didn't work. So, I got back on the phone with Coach Peterson, and I asked him what some good times to get out there because I really wanted to get out there. April 26th was just the best fit.

“I really just want to get out there and see the campus and stuff because I'm really building these connections with Kansas, and I'm really interested in. I want to see it for myself.”

There are several college coaches showing interest in Lewis. He has a lot of offers in hand and more coaches have been reaching out to him.

“Louisville has been showing interest in me,” he said. “Fresno State has been showing some interest. The offers that I already have are ASU, Colorado, Oregon State. I have been talking Nevada a little bit and I'm going to be on some more as far as like throughout the process. Right now, those are the schools that are heavily on me.”

He planned to use this weekend to visit San Jose State and Fresno State and possibly other schools in northern California. After his visit to Kansas, he wants to take a visit to Oregon State.

“What's important to me is to be developed as a player 100% because I'm trying to take it to the next level past college,” he said. “I want to be developed as a player and know that the coaches that I'm being coached by have my best interests and they're just into making me the best possible player I can be.

“I want to be pushed. I don't want anything handed to me. I don't want anything easy. But at the same time, I want to have a good relationship with my coaches.”