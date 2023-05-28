“The thing that caught my attention on my visit was how everyone was invested into making the program great,” Kamara said. “And what stood out to me was the coaching staff's vision for me and how they plan to use me and help me be great.”

He got to see how they would use him in the defensive scheme.

Kamara took an unofficial visit to Lawrence last weekend. Although he has an official visit scheduled at the end of June, he wanted to get a feel for the program after communicating with the coaching staff for the last several months.

Jonathan Kamara announced his commitment to Kansas moments ago. That marks the second player along with Aundre Gibson to give Kansas a verbal commitment from Desert Edge in the 2024 class.

Arizona is a new recruiting area for Kansas. Last spring Kansas cornerbacks coach and defensive pass game coordinator Jordan Peterson started recruiting the Phoenix area.

One of his first stops was Desert Edge High School. They have a good group of talent building in the program under co-head coaches Mark and Marcus Carter.

“Coach Peterson has done a good job recruiting our school and area,” Kamara said. “Every time he comes it's not just for one person. He recruits and interacts with all of us.”

Kamara has a skillset that allows him to play multiple positions. At 6-foot-4, 210 pounds he has the cover skills to play safety and a physical style to make tackles near the line of scrimmage.

During the visit his interaction with the coaching staff sold him on Kansas.

“My experience around the staff was great,” Kamara said. “They kept reaffirming me that I was their guy and that they wanted me there. Some signs that told me I was ready to commit was my comfort level with the staff and just how much they wanted me.”

He loved the reaction he got from the coaching staff when he told them he was ready to commit.

“Their reaction was priceless,” he said. “They were jumping on me, congratulating me, and giving me hugs.”

Kamara has been one of the hottest recruits in Arizona picking up offers this month from Texas, Washington, and Arizona State. Michigan is another school showing interest reaching out to him last week.

Even though he has picked up several new offers and more are likely to come, he felt Kansas was the right place for him.

“It feels great to make the commitment because that's where I want to be,” he said. “I feel less stressed because I found the perfect match for me.”