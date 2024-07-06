“I'm just looking to compete,” Kamara said. “I believe I'm going to KU as one the better athletes for my size. I'm just expecting to turn heads. I know I’ve got a lot on the table. I know a lot of people haven't seen my full potential, and I'm just looking to go up there and just talk people and learn.”

We spoke with Kamara when he arrived on campus and said he wanted to show what he can do this summer in workouts and during his first season.

Kamara, who arrived on campus the first week of June, was issued a speeding ticket. But this was a good speeding ticket. The kind Matt Gildersleeve, the Director of Sports Performance, gives when players reach a maximum speed in their testing.

Jonathan Kamara told Jayhawk Slant when he arrived on campus he wanted to turn heads his freshman season. The athlete from Desert Edge High School did not take long to do that.

Before Kamara arrived on campus, he said he worked out to add strength and ran track last spring. He ran the 100m and 4x100 and has competed in the long jump and triple jump.

“I feel like in my opinion, I had a great track season,” Kamara said. “I really showed what I could do because a lot of people didn't know I was that athletic and I could run like that. So, it was good, and I was just showing everybody what I can do.”

At 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, Kamara has the tools coaches at the division one level look for. He can play in space and cover receivers. He roamed the field as an athlete at Desert Edge, but said he plans to start out as a linebacker at KU.

Before arriving on campus, he had several conversations with linebackers coach Chris Simpson and defensive coordinator Brian Borland.

“They were just going over the playbook, like it was Kansas Playbook 101,” he said. “Mainly just been Google Slides and just going over the basics of the defense. They just plan on me going there and competing and the rest will fall into place.”

Last year Kamara did everything on defense. He had 50 tackles, six TFL, three sacks and six pass deflections. He plans to room with two of his defensive teammates from high school Deshawn Warner and Dre Gibson.

“It's great because we already have continuity,” Kamara said. “We already know each other, and it's good going up there with people we already know. That will make the process a lot easier. We're going to have home away from home, having each other there.”