Jordan Allen picks up several offers this month

“I know they got a new staff up there before last season,” Allen said. “I got to FaceTime with them. They took me around and showed me the defensive coordinator and pretty much everybody up there. I got to talk to say hi to different people. I got to talk to the defensive coordinator for a little bit.”

One of his most recent offers came from the Jayhawks. He spoke with defensive coordinator Brian Borland, offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki and general manager Rob Ianello. During the call they told him he had an offer to Kansas.

“It's been a blessing,” Allen said. “Personally, after the season, I was waiting to get my first offer. Once the Iowa State one came in it's been exciting every single day since.”

Allen, a 6-foot-4, 235-pound defensive end from Olathe South was waiting for his first offer and then they came in bunches.

The last couple weeks have been big for Jordan Allen . His name is now on the radar for division one coaches after picking up four offers from Power Five programs.

The Cyclones were the first Power Five school to offer followed by Kansas State. Coaches from both schools stopped by Olathe South before the dead period.

“With Iowa State I have been talking to them for a while,” he said. “They came to my school as well as K-State. So yeah, that was pretty cool. I got to talk to coach Campbell of Iowa State and they gave me the offer. I've been in contact with Coach Rasheed (Iowa State) a lot before and after the offer. I got to talk to Coach Klieman on the phone when they offered me, and I talked to Buddy Wyatt for a while.”

Allen has been staying with busy with recruiting and preparing for the track season. He works out at TopSpeed with Joseph Potts and said that fills the gap after football to get him ready for track.

“I do the field events shot and disc,” Allen said. “It's definitely a sport that I love. Last year I got second place in state. When I go up to TopSpeed it is a lot of power development and my legs. I love going up there and pushing the sled. A couple weeks ago I got to do a vert workout. We do that probably once a week. Potts has definitely taught me a lot about the working out training aspect. I have applied his training aspect into my own workouts that I do every day.”

Allen said he plans to take visits to Iowa State and Kansas State in March and will see how his schedule works once track starts. He said he will take other visits when the time allows.

The recruiting is just starting for him building relationships with college coaches. He wants to find a college that suits his style of play and offers a good academic program.

“I'm looking at schools to see how my game could fit into their defense,” he said. “And how academically I could strive at a certain school. I want to see how their defense is set up. I just want to make sure that wherever I go, I would be suitable to their defense.”