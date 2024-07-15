ROCK HILL, S.C. – After a long grind of a week the Utah Prospects emerged victorious knocking off Indiana Elite 61-51 to claim the adidas 3SSB Championship for the second straight year. Still, from unconscious scorers to underrated players putting up star-like numbers to unguardable bigs, the fight for the hardware produced a fair share of award worthy performances. Here are the players who took home the awards in South Carolina.

Advertisement

MVP: Ikenna Alozie

There was simply no answer for Alozie’s relentless approach on both ends of the floor. His ability to get to his spots on the floor at ease opened the floor for his teammates and raised their levels of production as a result. Alozie willed the Prospects to a semifinal win over Team Loaded, snagging the game-saving steal and throwing down a vicious tomahawk slam as an exclamation point. He couldn’t be stopped in the title game, posting 19 points and six rebounds, controlling the tempo and playing the passing lanes like a seasoned cornerback. Alozie checks in at No. 6 overall in the 2026 Rivals150 but his play may warrant a spot even higher in the rankings.

*****

TOP BUCKET-GETTER: Kaden Magwood

You almost want to say that Magwood came into the tournament with a renewed mindset by the way he was dominating the competition, but the truth is his production was par for the course this summer. The 6-foot-3 point guard outdueled every player he faced and scored in every way possible. His passion was infectious for his teammates all week and led them to the Final Four before falling to the eventual champions on Saturday. Magwood’s production earned him a new offer from Kansas on Saturday.

*****

﻿MATCHUP NIGHTMARE: Koa Peat

Peat checks in at 6-foot-8 and weighs roughly 230 pounds, so it’s mind-boggling to see how flawlessly he pulls off his role as a point-forward. Peat brought the ball up the floor most of the time for the Compton Magic, a genius call by the coaching staff because of his ability as a playmaker. The five-star standout broke down every defender in front of him all week and made plays for himself and his teammates, carrying the Magic all the way to the Final Four. He doubles as a relentless rebounder and rim protector, which frustrated the opposition all week.

*****

TOP SNIPER: Braylon Mullins

Mullins has a scary accurate stroke, and his release is so quick he needs minimal space to commence the launch. Still, what makes it all work is his ability to move without the ball, curling off screens and losing defenders through pin-downs and baseline runs. Despite an intense face guard for most of the week, Mullins managed to average 22 points a game and get Indiana Elite to the title game. Mullins’ dominance earned him a new offer from Duke on Sunday.

*****

NBA READY: Darryn Peterson

This one was close because of Peat’s dominance, but in the end Peterson’s ability to score on blow-bys, post ups and fadeaways made the most sense for this particular piece of hardware. The five-star's speed and athletic ability were notches above everyone he went head-to-head against and coupled with his three-level scoring ability made for a special showing in South Carolina. Imagine his game with NBA spacing. Peterson averaged 28.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists a game to lead Phenom.

*****

STOP SLEEPING: Matthew Able

Able isn’t currently ranked in the 2025 Rivals150 but he was easily one of the most dominant players in South Carolina all week, capping things off with a 35-point game and a 29-point game. His ability to efficiently score at all three levels without wasting movements had coaches drooling at the possibilities. In the last three days, Able has picked up new offers from Virginia, UCF, Minnesota, Texas A&M and Michigan. Expect more to jump in this coming week.

*****

TOP BIG MAN: Malachi Moreno