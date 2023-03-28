Jordan Peterson likes the development of Brian Dilworth at corner and combined with the addition of Damarius McGhee the group has good depth.

Just how deep is the group?

“What I would say in my coaching career, this might be the deepest group that I've ever had,” Peterson said. “Really and truly, I've very rarely had two and a half deep that you felt like you wouldn't be panicking with a guy going out on the field. And from that standpoint, it kind of gives you a little bit of comfort zone as coach.”

Having more depth this year gives Peterson the luxury of teaching players different positions.

“Because of that, because of the skills in that room, we're kind of dual teaching several guys,” he said. ‘You're playing some sinker; you're playing some nickel. As we get into some of our other packages, you'll play some dime.’ So, we're able to dual teach a lot of these guys because depending on the situational football, we try to get the best 11 that fit that situation on the field. And I think anytime you have a room like that, you got to dual teach and get them on the field.”

Peterson talked about his titles as the defensive passing game coordinator and several more thoughts on what he sees from the cornerbacks this spring. See what he had to say today in his meeting with the media.