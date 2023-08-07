“It does give a little more credibility to the message that you started with at the very beginning prior to having the bowl season.”

“You're sitting there, giving Coach Leipold’s background, ‘he's built winners every place that he's been. It's not about if it's going to happen, it's going to be when it's going to happen. How fast is that going to happen?’ That was the narrative as you're going in prior,” Peterson said.

Peterson has seen the narrative change since he first started recruiting the region during the spring of 2022.

“Now they get to play in the Big 12, they get to come to Kansas, and they get to play a couple games back home in front of their friends and family,” Peterson said. “So I think that obviously is a positive for us.”

The Jayhawks have secured four commitments from Arizona prospects so far, making the connection strong with the state. Peterson is at the forefront of the connection, and he loves the concept of both power five schools in the state joining the Big 12.

Defensive backs coach Jordan Peterson has been one of the key reasons for the recruiting success in the 2024 class.

Cobee Bryant has improved in a big way

Cobee Bryant made a big jump from his first season at Kansas to his second. His playmaking ability was evident throughout his sophomore year, as he collected 11 pass break ups, 34 tackles and three picks.

There were still holes in his game that Peterson and others thought that Bryant could fill, and he’s doing just that this offseason.

“You see, it started right after the bowl game,” Peterson said. “Just, ‘Hey, look, these are the things that we've got to see.’ He is completely bought into the process of that. He understands that, ‘Yes, you have your flash plays, and you're really good in man and press is your bread and butter, but these are the X, Y, and Z things that you got to get better at to be the more complete player.’

"So he's being more proactive as far as seeking out opportunities to become better or learn how to watch film and study film a little bit better, more effectively and efficiently."

Peterson is confident that Bryant can have an even better year after seeing that he isn’t satisfied with what he did last season, recognizing that there is still more to be accomplished.

“You're always in the back of your head like, okay, is he going to be content, or is he still going to maintain that level of hunger that he's always had?” Peterson said. “That hasn't been a problem. He's taking more notes than ever. He's practicing harder than ever. He's leading the group as far as being a little more vocal than what he is typically.”

Peterson talked about Bryant’s understanding of the defense. He says that Bryant will have a better understanding of when he can be aggressive and when he needs to be more conservative, not only in down and distance scenarios, but defensive alignment as well.





There are defensive backs who can play different positions

With so many returning players coming back into the secondary, it’s allowed for a sense of security in what will be put on the field against Missouri State. However, during a long season, a lot of things can happen, and Peterson hopes that no matter what, he can have his best players on the field, regardless of position.

“Dual teach multiple positions,” Peterson said of the benefits of a veteran secondary room. “Here's field safety, here's the boundary safety, here's the cinco position, here's nickel, here's corner. You get a chance to talk like that and dual teach guys.”

The experience in the secondary is also helping players see more of what’s going on throughout the field.

“Well, we're talking more about big picture coverage concepts,” Peterson said. “It is not just, okay, here's your technique, here's your narrow focus, right? You can kind of talk more big picture because there's quite a bit of experience in the room. So I think that's a big positive.”

The secondary will have plenty of depth and experience with the probable starters of Bryant, Mello Dotson at corner, and the duo of Kenny Logan and OJ Burroughs at safety. Add in players who have been dual-training like Kwinton Lassiter, Marvin Grant, Kalon Gervin and Damarius McGhee could be essential if the health of the secondary starts to become an issue.