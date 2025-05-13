Joseph Credit says relationships were big reason for choosing Kansas

On Tuesday morning the Kansas coaching staff landed one of their top overall recruits left on the board.
Joseph Credit, a linebacker from Pearland, Tex., announced he committed to the Jayhawks over several schools who were recruiting him.
Credit narrowed his final three to Kansas, Arizona State and UCLA. Last weekend he took his final official visit to UCLA and then made his decision.
It capped off almost a year of recruiting efforts by Chris Simpson and the coaches.
“What really led me to the Jayhawks was the relationships from day one,” Credit said. “Since they offered me at their camp back last June, they never stopped showing me that they cared about me.”
He saw firsthand how much he meant to the coaches during spring recruiting. When the staff visited him at his high school they sent a big group of coaches. It came down to a collective effort with several people involved.
“Even down to bringing eight coaches to the school for me which meant a lot to the relationship I built with them,” Credit said. “I also believe Coach Leipold is also putting together a great class of guys like Joshua Galbreath, Hunter Higgins, and JJ Dunnigan. It really shows me that they are putting something together that’s great.”
Credit took three visits to Kansas. It started last season watching a game at Arrowhead Stadium. Then there was a trip for junior day in January and his official visit in April.
He told Jayhawk Slant the official visit gave him a chance to watch practice and how Simpson worked with the linebackers. Simpson was the lead recruiter and position coach.
“Coach Simpson is my dawg, and I’m really excited for the opportunity to get coached up by him and how he can enhance my game to the next level,” he said. “Just looking at guys like JB Brown makes me excited to what he can do for my game.”
The best news for the staff came when Credit called them to break the news he was going to be a Jayhawk.
“Coach Simpson and Coach Leipold were ecstatic,” Credit said. “They really value our relationship, and it is mutual with me. It sounded like Coach Simpson was gonna jump through the roof when I told him.”
Credit held over 15 scholarship offers. He trimmed his list to Kansas, Arizona State, UCLA and TCU in April. Earlier this month he announced his final three with Kansas, Arizona State and UCLA.
It was a long process, but Credit believes he had a good grasp on his recruiting situation from day one.
“It feels great,” he said. “I feel like I had control of my process the whole time and that’s just a testament to the guides and support I had from my family and my trainer Donnie Baggs.”
Credit becomes the 15th commitment of the 2026 class for Kansas. Their class is rated 10th in the country according to the latest Rivals.com rankings.