Joseph Credit says relationships were big reason for choosing Kansas

On Tuesday morning the Kansas coaching staff landed one of their top overall recruits left on the board.

Joseph Credit, a linebacker from Pearland, Tex., announced he committed to the Jayhawks over several schools who were recruiting him.

Credit narrowed his final three to Kansas, Arizona State and UCLA. Last weekend he took his final official visit to UCLA and then made his decision.

It capped off almost a year of recruiting efforts by Chris Simpson and the coaches.

“What really led me to the Jayhawks was the relationships from day one,” Credit said. “Since they offered me at their camp back last June, they never stopped showing me that they cared about me.”

He saw firsthand how much he meant to the coaches during spring recruiting. When the staff visited him at his high school they sent a big group of coaches. It came down to a collective effort with several people involved.

“Even down to bringing eight coaches to the school for me which meant a lot to the relationship I built with them,” Credit said. “I also believe Coach Leipold is also putting together a great class of guys like Joshua Galbreath, Hunter Higgins, and JJ Dunnigan. It really shows me that they are putting something together that’s great.”