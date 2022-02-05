Joseph Yesufu looking to take the next step vs. Baylor
Joseph Yesufu played arguably his best game all season last week at No. 20 Iowa State, but when No. 10 Kansas takes the floor today with No. 8 Baylor, the sophomore guard will need to be playing at that same level, if not higher.
The Drake transfer's best highlights came without the ball in his hands, showcasing his more grittier and intense playing style. Yesufu fetched 5 total rebounds and 3 steals against the Cyclones.
Prepping for an even tougher Big 12 opponent, Yesufu said he’s keeping himself locked in.
“I’m leaving Tuesday in the past,” Yesufu said. “We’ve been trying to get the guys ready for (the Baylor game) and I’m going to continue to bring energy and do what I do best. Just pushing the pace, using my speed to get wherever I want and create for other guys.”
And with senior Ochai Agbaji cleared of COVID-19 protocols, he’ll be lending a hand to the Jayhawks’ leading scorer in a game where he’ll need to bring his best. Aside from his defensive flashes, Yesufu believes his scoring ability is right around the corner.
“The offense is going to come,” Yesufu said. “I’m trying to use my defense to gain momentum so I can get (to) my offense. I’m starting to feel like the old Joe. I’m starting to get a feel for everything again and I’m just really happy that I got that moment on the court Tuesday.”
Expanding on his confidence, Yesufu is looking to translate some of his mojo into his three-ball after burying one in the second half in Aimes, Iowa.
“When it comes to my shot, I feel like everything is going in,” Yesufu said. “Those shots at Iowa State, they’re going to fall, they all felt good. Just being able to make that shot gave me more confidence that the next shot is going in.”
Still game-time decisions ahead of tipoff, Baylor’s LJ Cryer (foot) and Adam Flagler (knee) will be potential threats for Yesufu to handle up top. Yesufu his minutes on the floor with that duo will be a real challenge.
“They’ve got great players,” Yesufu said. “Baylor is known for their guards. We’ve got to shut them down, that’s got be our main thing: shut them down and make them have (a) bad game. And attack them as well, get them into foul trouble, we’ll do whatever we can to disrupt their rhythm.”
Yesufu knows what a win like this means for Kansas. And with the wind at their backs after sweeping the Cyclones in conference play, he agrees a win over the Bears is a large piece of the puzzle for a Big 12 title.
“It’s huge,” Yesufu said. “We play Texas on Monday, so getting this win, shutting down Baylor, just beating them and getting ahead in the race for the conference.”
“You have to be ready for every game,” he added. “At Drake, we didn’t have as many people watching us. (Being at Kansas) really makes you want to play even harder. Just being around the guys, they’re very experienced, so I should try to lean on them too.”
Hear everything Joseph Yesufu said ahead of the Baylor game on Slant TV.