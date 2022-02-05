Joseph Yesufu looking to take the next step vs. Baylor

Joseph Yesufu played arguably his best game all season last week at No. 20 Iowa State, but when No. 10 Kansas takes the floor today with No. 8 Baylor, the sophomore guard will need to be playing at that same level, if not higher.

The Drake transfer's best highlights came without the ball in his hands, showcasing his more grittier and intense playing style. Yesufu fetched 5 total rebounds and 3 steals against the Cyclones.

Prepping for an even tougher Big 12 opponent, Yesufu said he’s keeping himself locked in.

“I’m leaving Tuesday in the past,” Yesufu said. “We’ve been trying to get the guys ready for (the Baylor game) and I’m going to continue to bring energy and do what I do best. Just pushing the pace, using my speed to get wherever I want and create for other guys.”

And with senior Ochai Agbaji cleared of COVID-19 protocols, he’ll be lending a hand to the Jayhawks’ leading scorer in a game where he’ll need to bring his best. Aside from his defensive flashes, Yesufu believes his scoring ability is right around the corner.

“The offense is going to come,” Yesufu said. “I’m trying to use my defense to gain momentum so I can get (to) my offense. I’m starting to feel like the old Joe. I’m starting to get a feel for everything again and I’m just really happy that I got that moment on the court Tuesday.”