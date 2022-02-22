Joseph Yesufu previews Kansas State, talks the point guard spot and more

Sophomore Joseph Yesufu turned the tide on a fast break steal-and-score for No. 5 Kansas (22-4, 11-2 Big 12) when it led West Virginia by just 3 points with 11:00 to go in the second half.

Yesufu logged just 13 minutes, but that's all he needed to contribute arguably the most important basket of the game to help Kansas jump towards a 71-58 win over the Mountaineers.

The transfer guard said he always keeps his eyes open for those opportunities to switch gears on a dime.

"Just looking to be aggressive," Yesufu said. "I try to learn how to read my opponents and just be there at the right time."

Kansas State (14-12, 6-8 Big 12) has been one of the grittier storylines of the Big 12, squeezing out wins over Texas Tech, Texas, and even led the Jayhawks by 16 at halftime on Jan. 22.

Yesufu said Kansas will need to create a different picture for themselves this time around.

"We've got to pick it up," Yesufu said. "We looked really terrible in the first half. We weren't defending, we also weren't scoring. Since we weren't scoring, that made us look (worse).

Now looking to score an NCAA Tournament bid, the Wildcats will be pushing for another upset scenario behind leading scorer Nijel Pack. Yesufu's witnessed what kind of damage the KSU guard(s) can cause in the right conditions.

"We've got to shut them down," Yesufu said. "They killed us last game, (Pack) had 35 points and (Nowell) had 16."

"We couldn't defend (their) ball screens that well," he added. "It was easy to get to their spots, we just made them really comfortable. And then when they got comfortable, they believed they could win."