Joseph Yesufu previews Kansas State, talks the point guard spot and more
Sophomore Joseph Yesufu turned the tide on a fast break steal-and-score for No. 5 Kansas (22-4, 11-2 Big 12) when it led West Virginia by just 3 points with 11:00 to go in the second half.
Yesufu logged just 13 minutes, but that's all he needed to contribute arguably the most important basket of the game to help Kansas jump towards a 71-58 win over the Mountaineers.
The transfer guard said he always keeps his eyes open for those opportunities to switch gears on a dime.
"Just looking to be aggressive," Yesufu said. "I try to learn how to read my opponents and just be there at the right time."
Kansas State (14-12, 6-8 Big 12) has been one of the grittier storylines of the Big 12, squeezing out wins over Texas Tech, Texas, and even led the Jayhawks by 16 at halftime on Jan. 22.
Yesufu said Kansas will need to create a different picture for themselves this time around.
"We've got to pick it up," Yesufu said. "We looked really terrible in the first half. We weren't defending, we also weren't scoring. Since we weren't scoring, that made us look (worse).
Now looking to score an NCAA Tournament bid, the Wildcats will be pushing for another upset scenario behind leading scorer Nijel Pack. Yesufu's witnessed what kind of damage the KSU guard(s) can cause in the right conditions.
"We've got to shut them down," Yesufu said. "They killed us last game, (Pack) had 35 points and (Nowell) had 16."
"We couldn't defend (their) ball screens that well," he added. "It was easy to get to their spots, we just made them really comfortable. And then when they got comfortable, they believed they could win."
And Yesufu will be gearing up for more valuable minutes as the Jayhawks look to begin their final five-game stretch on a strong note when Kansas State makes the trip to Lawrence Tuesday night.
Confident in his ability to run the point, Yesufu says it shouldn't take long before he fully immerses himself in the duties up top.
"I've been doing that my whole life," Yesufu said. "I just haven't done it here much, so just put me in (that) situation a few times and I'll start to get the hang of it. It's muscle memory."
But Yesufu knows he has his work cut out for him if he's going those point guard shoes. While at Drake, he averaged 23.2 points per game through the Bulldogs' last nine games of the 2020-21 season.
"It's a big responsibility," Yesufu said. "You know, guys before like Frank Mason, Sherron Collins, all those guys, you have to live up to that or try to be better. The point guard spot over here is really tough."
Fellow sophomore Dajuan Harris saw some beneficial minutes running the court last season for the Jayhawks. Yesufu credits Harris for helping him learn the ropes and passing along what he's picked up so far in Lawrence.
The two teammates guard each other in practice and have built some chemistry along the way.
"(Harris)'s been a huge help," Yesufu said. "I'm constantly asking him (about) his reads off plays. He's a great point guard, a lot of people don't see that, but he does stuff that doesn't pop up on the stat sheet."
"I try to emulate what he does," he added. "We both play hard, if one of us gets tired, we'll switch out defenders, so the other can get a break. I feel like we play really well together."
Hear everything Joseph Yesufu said before the Kansas State game on Slant TV.