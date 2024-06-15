“I talk to Coach P a lot, and Coach Onatolu,” he said. “I also talk with Coach Leipold, but mostly Coach P and Coach O. They’re great guys.”

The visit to KU will be his fourth official visit with one more planned. He said he has talked with Kansas assistants Jim Panagos and Taiwo Onatolu through the recruiting process.

The defensive lineman from Tulsa Union has taken three official visits and is currently on one to Kansas. He confirmed to Jayhawk Slant he started his official visit on Friday.

The coaching staff has sold Hammond on the culture they have built in the program that has led to the turnaround under Leipold. They have told him he is raw with a lot of talent and has a bright future.

“They have told me a lot about how they would they develop me,” Hammond said. “Not just as a player, and also how I fit in their scheme. They talked a lot about the family environment. It's just been great getting to know those guys.”

He wants to get around the players and hear about their experiences at Kansas.

“I’m definitely looking forward to being around the team and being around the guys,” he said. “I want to see if I can bond with them.”

Hammond has been on official visits to Utah, Arizona, and Iowa State. He said there is one more visit on the schedule with a trip planned to Washington next week.

Each program is different, and he is taking good notes. He said he will start thinking about making a decision on his future after his last visit and will announce it in mid-July.

“I'm just learning a lot about each school on my visits,” Hammond said. “One thing I look for in a school is culture. I’m asking a lot about the culture at school. So far, every school has a pretty good culture. I want to go to an environment where it feels like home and like family.”

Hammond said he will release his commitment date to the public soon.