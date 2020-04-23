Julian Wright has decided to retire from professional basketball, but isn’t yet ready to entirely step away from the game that he’s grown to love.

“This is great timing, because I’ve retired from basketball,” former Kansas Jayhawk Julian Wright told JayhawkSlant.com on Wednesday afternoon. “Just this month I decided to hang it up. For me, I just can’t see myself doing another full season. I’m just so focused on my business right now, so I made the decision to retire.

“Technically, this was my last season of basketball,” he added. “I was in China this past season and I was on the roster, but I hadn’t suited up for a game. They have a rule where you can only dress two foreign players and then another rule that only allowed you to change the roster four times. They were basically allowing me six weeks to get in shape and I was just about to start playing, and then the coronavirus hit.

“This was supposed to be my last year and I kind of kept it a secret,” he continued. “I was going to make this my last year and I’m still okay with it. I’m retired from 5-on-5, but I hope to keep up with the Big 3. I hope that’s something that is obtainable and I can kind of do that to keep my competitive juices flowing.”

Wright, the 6-foot-8, 236-pound forward from Flossmoor, Ill., was selected as the 13th overall selection in the 2007 NBA draft by the New Orleans Hornets. Following his time in the NBA, Wright, who was the No. 8 ranked player in the 2005 class, made a successful career playing professionally overseas.

“Man, I’ve played everywhere,” said Wright. “I played in Israel, Russia, Greece, Italy, Turkey, France, and China. In-between that, I also played in Puerto Rico. I played in Italy twice and I played in Israel twice. I was very cultured because I attended school with many different ethnicities. Of course, it was the same at college when I was at KU.

“I got a taste of the international lifestyle during my time playing in Toronto,” he added. “I felt like, because of my experiences, I was open to it (playing overseas) already, because I was used to being around different people and taking in different things. I really had the best of both worlds in terms of my career.”

Officially retired from the game of basketball, Wright is looking forward to the next step in his professional career. He’s started a business, (https://www.adaptbasketball.com), that provides state-of-the-art, safe and family-friendly environment for people to train. The amenities are second-to-none.

A.D.A.P.T Basketball training services are offered to players of both genders from as early as two years old along with grades K-12 on to the collegiate and professional ranks.

“The goal is to create a regiment, basically, for people to workout,” said Wright. “It allows people the opportunity to train with us or to train virtually. The goal is to become a better athlete, understand how the body works and how to strengthen the core. Now that the game has become more positionless, I feel well equipped, probably one of the most equipped people to teach the game when it comes to multi-skilled development.

“You know, that’s been my whole career,” he added. “If it wasn’t for the coronavirus, I would be opening up soon. I’m looking to open in mid-May or early June, but a lot of that depends, of course, on the coronavirus. The actual business is based out of Fort Mill, S.C., which is about five minutes south of Charlotte. It’s a really nice area with some up-and-coming development.

“There are a lot of other sports and recreational buildings around me,” he continued. “I’m renting the space, but to the right of me is gymnastics and the other side is MMA. There is also a place for CrossFit and dance, so it will be a nice experience for people to come in and experience weekday and weekend workouts.”



