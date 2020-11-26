Junior college big man Sydney Curry commits to Kansas
Sydney Curry, the 6-foot-9, 265-pound power forward from John A. Logan C.C. in Carterville, Ill., had originally planned to commit on November 30th. However, those plans ultimately changed. Early o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news