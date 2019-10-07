FORT WORTH, Texas -- There has been a buzz building regarding four-star forward Marial Mading this fall and he showed why over the weekend at the Mullen-Mitchell Juco blowout. A transfer from Rhode Island who has landed at Marianna (Fla.) Chipola College, Mading is a skilled 6-foot-10 frontcourt player with a deft shooting touch and the ability to make plays for others. "It's hard work and I had a late growth spurt," Mading told Rivals.com. "When I was younger I played the guard position and then when I was a sophomore and junior I had a massive growth spurt so the skills kind of stuck with me

"The goal for me is to develop as a player and get stronger and get ready for Division One next year. Hopefully we'll win a championship at Chipola." Because of his size, skill and that he'll have three years of eligibility, Mading has attracted high level attention as Florida, Kansas, Oregon and Texas A&M have offered while LSU is among the other programs watching closely.



IN HIS OWN WORDS

During the Mullen-Mitchell Blowout, Mading discussed his early offers from Florida, Kansas and Texas A&M (Oregon offered after the event).

Florida: "The Gators, they have really good guards that I've seen through the years and recently. They have a strong team, they are athletic and I think they like to get up and down which is how I play. I was excited when they offered me because that's a good school and a good situation.

Kansas: "I don't know everything about Kansas basketball but I do know they are one of the best programs in college history. They have a history of going deep in the tournament, it's a winning program and they send a lot of guys to the NBA which is my ultimate goal."

Texas A&M: "I've heard a lot of good things about Buzz Williams and obviously he's a legendary coach. I don't know too much about Texas A&M basketball but I'm sure I'll find out more about it."

