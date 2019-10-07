Junior College four-star Marial Mading gaining admirers
FORT WORTH, Texas -- There has been a buzz building regarding four-star forward Marial Mading this fall and he showed why over the weekend at the Mullen-Mitchell Juco blowout.
A transfer from Rhode Island who has landed at Marianna (Fla.) Chipola College, Mading is a skilled 6-foot-10 frontcourt player with a deft shooting touch and the ability to make plays for others.
"It's hard work and I had a late growth spurt," Mading told Rivals.com. "When I was younger I played the guard position and then when I was a sophomore and junior I had a massive growth spurt so the skills kind of stuck with me
"The goal for me is to develop as a player and get stronger and get ready for Division One next year. Hopefully we'll win a championship at Chipola."
Because of his size, skill and that he'll have three years of eligibility, Mading has attracted high level attention as Florida, Kansas, Oregon and Texas A&M have offered while LSU is among the other programs watching closely.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
During the Mullen-Mitchell Blowout, Mading discussed his early offers from Florida, Kansas and Texas A&M (Oregon offered after the event).
Florida: "The Gators, they have really good guards that I've seen through the years and recently. They have a strong team, they are athletic and I think they like to get up and down which is how I play. I was excited when they offered me because that's a good school and a good situation.
Kansas: "I don't know everything about Kansas basketball but I do know they are one of the best programs in college history. They have a history of going deep in the tournament, it's a winning program and they send a lot of guys to the NBA which is my ultimate goal."
Texas A&M: "I've heard a lot of good things about Buzz Williams and obviously he's a legendary coach. I don't know too much about Texas A&M basketball but I'm sure I'll find out more about it."
Having been through the recruiting process already and gone to a place that didn't end up being a fit, Mading is going to be very cautious in the decision making process.
"This time around I want to make the right choice," said Mading. "Rhode Island was a good place. I loved the coaching staff, I loved the students and the team it just wasn't the right fit. This time around I want to make sure I get that."
So, what makes a good fit? Is there a timeline for a decision? Bottom line, relationships and development will matter.
"First thing is obviously my relationship with the head coach," said Mading. "A coach who is going to trust my skill set and let me play the game the way I know how to play it. Also a program that has good player development and help me get to the next level.
"When the time comes to make a decision it won't matter what time it is or what month it is, I'll make the decision."