Junior Day: Recruit reaction part one
The Kansas staff held their first junior day on Saturday for players in the 2021 class. The group was well represented by prospects from the state of Texas.
The Jayhawks have already offered two of the visitors Lathan Adams and Darius Jackson. We got their reaction from attending the junior day event.
Thoughts from Darius Jackson
Jackson is a cornerback from Red Oak Texas. During his visit he spent time around several coaches and gives his thoughts.
- Break down the visit and what stood out to you?
The visit itself was structured very well and it was a great experience. And what stood out to me the most was the dorms and the open arms the coaches and their friendliness.
- What coaches did you spent the most time around and what was your impression?
I hung with Coach (Jordan) Peterson, Coach (Chidrea) Diribe, and Coach Emett Jones the most. The things that impressed me the most was how nice and welcoming they were and their great attitude.
- Was there anything that caught your attention you didn't know about before the visit?
One thing was the living area. I was not expecting that when they brought up going to the dorms. Also the wonderful locker rooms and training facility.
Thoughts from Lathan Adams
Adams is from DeSoto High and that is a key recruiting area for the Jayhawks and assistant coach Emmett Jones. Kansas landed two players from DeSoto last year and hopes to keep the pipeline open.
- Break down the visit and what stood out to you?
The academic process for student athletes all the tools and help in place to help athletes graduate.
- What coaches did you spent the most time around and what was your impression?
Coach Emmett Jones and Coach (Chevis) Jackson. I really like both of them I can tell they are both men of their word. I enjoyed the trip. They are great coaches my mom can trust and that matters.
- Was there anything that caught your attention you didn't know about before the visit?
What caught my attention was the housing and locker room.
Had a great time today at the University of Kansas today! @CoachLesMiles @KU_EJones @Co_Jackson21 ! #RockChalk pic.twitter.com/H1fC7HMFVc— 2.0 (@LathanAdams20) January 25, 2020