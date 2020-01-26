The Jayhawks have already offered two of the visitors Lathan Adams and Darius Jackson . We got their reaction from attending the junior day event.

The Kansas staff held their first junior day on Saturday for players in the 2021 class. The group was well represented by prospects from the state of Texas.

Jackson is a cornerback from Red Oak Texas. During his visit he spent time around several coaches and gives his thoughts.

- Break down the visit and what stood out to you?

The visit itself was structured very well and it was a great experience. And what stood out to me the most was the dorms and the open arms the coaches and their friendliness.





- What coaches did you spent the most time around and what was your impression?

I hung with Coach (Jordan) Peterson, Coach (Chidrea) Diribe, and Coach Emett Jones the most. The things that impressed me the most was how nice and welcoming they were and their great attitude.





- Was there anything that caught your attention you didn't know about before the visit?

One thing was the living area. I was not expecting that when they brought up going to the dorms. Also the wonderful locker rooms and training facility.