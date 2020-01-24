While the Kansas coaches are on the road trying to put their finishing touches on the 2020 class, they have also had the chance to get a head start for next year.

The staff had a lot of early commitments, which helped them evaluate recruits in the 2021 class.

There are a handful of official visitors expected on campus this weekend and it is also marks the first junior day of the 2021 recruiting season.

We will update the list throughout the weekend as we confirm more visitors but there is a solid group of juniors who will be on campus. To see the updated list of names we have confirmed follow in the Junior Day Thread.