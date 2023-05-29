Thurman started his high school career at DeSmet Jesuit in St. Louis before moving to Florida. He made his way back to the area for the Six Star Football Camp this weekend. Thurman was named the overall camp MVP held at Ray-Pec High in Kansas City.

“It was great and very informative,” Thurman said. “Coach Wallace and all the coaching staff took us through a whole schedule basically showing us around campus and telling us about the program. They took us over to the academic center. They talked about how they structured the academics for student athletes specifically for football players.”

Thurman, who is one of the top running backs in the 2025 class, took his fifth unofficial to KU over the weekend.

Wallace, the running backs coach at Kansas, has been recruiting Thurman for the last two years. The Jayhawks were the first to offer him a scholarship.

The visit gave him another opportunity to meet with Wallace.

“I was able to sit down and have a couple conversations with Coach Wallace about the program and the running back into his philosophy, and it was very informative,” he said.

Thurman and Wallace have formed a strong relationship.

“I take it from him that he cares,” Thurman said. “He is very informative of the information and feedback that he gives to each of the players. I would say he definitely is a great coach. He helps coach up his players and he's a great mentor. He's a great person to talk to, not only just about football, but just about life and if anything was on my mind.”

At Tampa Jesuit Thurman went through spring football and there were a lot of college recruiters who watched him practice. He already holds offers from Kansas, Tennessee, Auburn, Notre Dame, Kansas State, Iowa and several other programs.

Thurman said his recent visits have been to Rutgers, Tennessee, and Florida. This summer he will attend several camps including Alabama and Notre Dame. He is in a good position with recruiting picking up several offers before his junior year.

“I would say definitely it's been a blessing with all the opportunities I've gotten to play at the next level,” he said. “I do tell myself that the grind doesn't stop no matter what. And no matter how many offers I get and how many opportunities I get, the grind doesn't stop. I will never be satisfied with what I have and just keep working to be better and to be the best I can.”