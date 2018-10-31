JayhawkSlant.com

K.J. Lawson, the 6-foot-8, 210-pound redshirt-sophomore from Memphis, Tenn., after transferring in from Memphis, was forced to sit out last season. After missing the entire season, Lawson made his debut in a Kansas uniform last Thursday night.



In 16 minutes of action, Lawson scored seven points and pulled down six rebounds. In all, he shot 2-of-6 from the field, 1-of-4 from behind the arc and was 2-of-2 from the free-throw line.

Lawson, on Wednesday afternoon, talked about his first experience in a Kansas uniform.

“It actually felt good,” said Lawson while addressing the media on Wednesday afternoon. “I was just trying to get into a rhythm, just get back into the flow of the game and just trying to build chemistry and have fun. That’s what that first game was all about – having fun and just getting a feel for what everybody likes to do.

“It (the chemistry) was great,” he added. “We're all new faces, so we all got a lot of things to improve, but it was great. From an effort standpoint, we’ve just got to keep getting better.”

Against Emporia State, Kansas committed 22 turnovers and allowed the Hornets to collect 16 offensive rebounds. KU’s imposing big man, Udoka Azubuike, tallied just two points and seven rebounds in 17 minutes in all.

Overall, Azubuike (6), Dedric Lawson (4) and David McCormack (4) committed 14 of KU’s 22 turnovers against Emporia State. K.J. Lawson, not surprisingly, is hoping to see improvement in several areas against Washburn.

“Just intensity,” said Lawson when asked what he hopes to see improvement in tomorrow night. “Just making guys play worse and just start from the beginning and just playing the whole 40 minutes.”

What were some of the things that led to Kansas turning the ball over 22 times against Emporia State? It didn’t take long for Lawson to answer when asked this very question on Wednesday afternoon.

“Just indecisiveness” he said. “We just need to make plays and not worry about turning the ball over. That’s when you turn the ball over – when you play passive aggressive.”

When Kansas does take the court for the regular-season opener next week, they’ll do so against Michigan State in Indianapolis. While not looking ahead to the Spartans, Lawson, without question, is putting in some extra work with regards to MSU.

“Every game is a big game when you’re No. 1 in the country or when you’re ranked so high and people have high expectations,” he said. “We’ve just got to go you and execute what Coach Self puts on us and have fun.

“It’s just one game at a time,” he added. “I have (watched Michigan State), but we haven’t as a team,” he added. “They are a veteran team and they lost two pros. They run a lot of pin downs, run a lot of misdirection and they’ve got a nice point guard. They’ve got a couple of good wings and a nice big inside. When I watch a game, I watch for tendencies.”