Kai Kunz will fulfill a childhood dream picking Kansas
Kai Kunz is going to get the chance to live out a childhood dream.
The quarterback from Andover Central gave his commitment to the Kansas coaching staff.
“I’ve always wanted to be a Jayhawk since I’ve been little,” Kunz said. “I’ve always wanted to go D1 and since I was in the second grade when I started playing football. So, when I was given an opportunity to complete that goal it was really hard to pass up on it.”
Kunz went on an unofficial visit last week to Kansas and met with several coaches. That is when he realized he would have other opportunities, but KU is where he wanted to be.
He gave a verbal commitment to Washburn but after the offer to play at Kansas came in, he had to weigh his options.
“Some of the deciding factors were only if I wanted to go with a safer route and take up a great opportunity with Washburn which is a great football program with great coaches or bet on myself with KU and earn my way up and work my butt off,” Kunz said. “With a great coach who is turning the program around and a great staff there was a lot to think about. After lots of praying and talking with my inner circle I decided to commit to KU.”
Meeting Kansas head coach Lance Leipold played a big factor in his decision.
“Also, what really solidified that decision is the meeting with Coach Leipold,” Kunz said. “Him taking the time on one of the last days before dead period with having over 20 meetings that day and having to talk on (ESPN) college hoops.
“He took the time out of his busy schedule and made time for my dad and I for any last questions before officially pulling the trigger. He really solidified I was making the right decision and he is the coach that I will be honored to be playing for.”
The Kansas coaches tried to get Kunz on campus summer for a camp, but the timing never worked. Kansas assistant Jake Schoonover stayed in communication with Kunz and kept the pipeline open during the season.
“Throughout the football season I kept a good relationship with Coach Schoonover, and he kept up with me,” he said. “At the end of the season he said they didn’t have a spot for me which crushed me. So, I moved on and focused on what I could control with my other offers and what I could do.”
Three months later Kunz got a call from Schoonover inviting him to a recruiting event and he would earn a PWO offer shortly after.
"It feels amazing, and it honestly feels like a dream come true,” Kunz said. “After committing it honestly feels like a weight has been lifted and God guided me to this decision. I am now ready to get to work.”