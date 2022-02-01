Kai Kunz will fulfill a childhood dream picking Kansas

Kai Kunz is going to get the chance to live out a childhood dream.

The quarterback from Andover Central gave his commitment to the Kansas coaching staff.

“I’ve always wanted to be a Jayhawk since I’ve been little,” Kunz said. “I’ve always wanted to go D1 and since I was in the second grade when I started playing football. So, when I was given an opportunity to complete that goal it was really hard to pass up on it.”

Kunz went on an unofficial visit last week to Kansas and met with several coaches. That is when he realized he would have other opportunities, but KU is where he wanted to be.

He gave a verbal commitment to Washburn but after the offer to play at Kansas came in, he had to weigh his options.

“Some of the deciding factors were only if I wanted to go with a safer route and take up a great opportunity with Washburn which is a great football program with great coaches or bet on myself with KU and earn my way up and work my butt off,” Kunz said. “With a great coach who is turning the program around and a great staff there was a lot to think about. After lots of praying and talking with my inner circle I decided to commit to KU.”